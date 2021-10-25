Does 'Eternals' Set New Heights For Marvel Films Or Does It End Up Being A Mixed Bag? Here's What The Reviews Say

"Eternals," directed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies this year. Does the movie offer a different take on the Marvel formula or does it fail to meet high expectations? Here's what critics are saying.

The Movie Introduces Us To The Eternals, A Set Of Heroes Who Were Sent To Earth Thousands Of Years Ago To Protect Human Beings From The Deviants

The Eternals, the film's opening text describes, are superhuman champions from a world called Olympia, dispatched to Earth by a cosmic god named Arimesh, a Celestial, in order to defend humankind from the monstrous Deviants. Throughout history, the Eternals have been here, helping humanity by fighting off Deviants and slowly providing technological advancement — to a certain point. Because the Eternals have another mandate: They cannot interfere in Earthly conflicts that don't involve the Deviants.

[Polygon]

[T]he film begins in the distant past before leaping to the present, with plenty of flashbacks to places like Mesopotamia and Babylon thrown in.After relative calm for thousands of years the Deviants have reemerged, prompting the Eternals — scattered across the globe — to spring back into action, although that first requires rounding them up, and having some fun with how they've occupied their ageless and endless time.

[CNN]

The Scale Of The Movie May Be Too Big For Its Own Good

"Eternals" is huge. Centuries' worth of stories and a whole team of vastly different heroes are condensed into a visually stunning and impeccably acted film. The relationships of these complicated characters keep things as fresh as they can, but the story gets unwieldy when it shifts into a cosmic scale. Had it kept the narrative closer to home, it would have played better as a standalone film, but it wouldn't have felt like the grand Eternals introduction into the MCU had that been the case.

[IGN]

Playing on such a colossal stage, it's inevitably challenging to keep the focus at the (super)human level. Zhao takes her time introducing everyone properly, devoting much of the runtime (at 157 minutes, this is the MCU's second-longest film after "Endgame") to getting the team of ten back together, after centuries apart. It's undeniably refreshing to see such a mix in the line-up — these ancient immortals talk in Irish brogues or American Sign Language without ever feeling the need to address it — but some characters leave more of an impression than others.

[Empire]

[T]here's just too much going on: it's all headed towards yet another "race against time to stop the really bad thing happening" climax. It's not exactly boring — there's always something new to behold — but nor it is particularly exciting, and it lacks the breezy wit of Marvel's best movies. One of the strengths of the MCU to date is how it has taken time to define each character individually and lay out the grand narratives over successive movies, building a sense of momentum. Here, it's all thrown at us at once. It's like coming into "Avengers: Endgame" cold without having seen any of the preceding installments. Most mortals will simply find it too much. Bigger isn't always better.

[The Guardian]

And Even The Oscar-Winning Director Of 'Nomadland' Can't Save The Movie From Falling Into Familiar Marvel Formulas

["Eternals"] seems to fall into familiar traps about saving the world and learning to work together as a team; when a giant, CGI-heavy battle begins to thwart another potential apocalypse, you start to feel a formula being leaned on. It's a stunningly successful formula, of course. But it means, despite that exciting name on the director's chair, this is still business as usual for Marvel — a continuation, rather than a great leap.

[Empire]

Alas, this elastic mega-franchise only allows itself to be stretched so far before it snaps back to its default shape. For all of the incidental choices that set "Eternals" apart and seem to promise that Marvel has found the chutzpah required to break — or even bend — the vibranium blockbuster mold it so boldly forged in the first place, Zhao's film is still just adhering to a template. Its idea of conflict is still characters barking platitudes at each other (here rehashing an intergalactic version of the same trolley problem that antagonized Iron Man against Captain America in "Civil War"). Its idea of resolution is still having those characters fly around and shoot finger lights at stuff in a way that never fools your brain into believing the physical reality of what you're watching. And while the Deviants serve a curiously different purpose here than previous MCU baddies might lead you to expect, it's one that underlines why people fighting computer-generated monsters is the biggest waste of time in the world.

[Yahoo]

"Eternals" certainly doesn't lack for ambition, but for now, Marvel — emboldened by its success — has reached for the stars without quite getting there.

[CNN]

