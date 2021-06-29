Is The Long-Awaited 'Black Widow' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Are Saying

We've been waiting years for a standalone Black Widow movie, and now "Black Widow" is finally premiering in theaters on July 9. Was the movie worth the wait, or is it too little too late?

'Black Widow' Finally Fleshes Out The Backstory Of Scarlett Johansson's Natasha

The film is set between "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity Wars," when the Sokovia Accords forced the team to split up and reassess, though viewers know the team reunited (with Natasha remaining a steadfast member). Black Widow bridges the gap between a more mercenary Natasha, and the woman who threw herself off of a cliff so Hawkeye could survive — introducing us to her "family," following her mission to destroy the "Red Room" where Black Widows are trained and making it clear she always had qualms about being a trained killer.

[IGN]

[N]ow that [Natasha] is toplined, we get a shot at understanding just how the kickass Russian spy and assassin could not only fit so smoothly with an American accent into the Avengers, but also go out as she finally did with such empathy and heart.

[Deadline]

The Performances Are Fantastic…

[W]hat makes Marvel movies work every time is the casting. When you get right down to it, the MCU is built on a foundation of characters and stars you want to hang out with. In this case, Johansson is matched with new faces Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour as Natasha's spy family. And every one of them is a joy to watch.

[CNET]

"Black Widow" is strongest when its leads, Natasha and little sister Yelena Belova, are fighting, whether against one another or working together. Florence Pugh does excellent work as Yelena, who is also a Black Widow. Her deadpan is pitch-perfect, coaxing humor out of a traditionally stoic Scarlett Johansson.

[IGN]

… Though Johansson's Performance Is At Risk Of Being Outshined By Her Costars

This film serves more as an origin story for Pugh's Yelena instead of a singular deep dive into Nat's history. Pugh and David Harbour nearly overshadow Johansson, at times making her seem like a sidekick in her own movie.

[Business Insider]

In "Black Widow," the grown-up Yelena is played by Florence Pugh, who delivers a funny, tough and compelling performance in a movie that is clearly meant to launch her character into her own patch of the franchise stratosphere. There's no doubt that Yelena is worthy of that honor. But it still feels like Johansson has gotten short shrift[.]

[The Washington Post]

The Movie Is Less Superhero Flick, More Spy Thriller

The movie has a lot of the hallmarks of a classic spy movie […]. While there are a handful of references to other movies, and fans will likely enjoy delving deeper into Romanoff's backstory, you can mostly ignore all that if you want, and you're still left with an entertaining spy thriller.

[The Verge]

From opening flashback to post-credits scene, everyone dons their most skintight superspy outfits and it's off around the world for a globetrotting adventure in the style of Bourne and Bond, complete with rooftop snipers, motorbike stunts and hidden supervillain lairs.

[CNET]

But In The Last Act, It Becomes A Marvel Movie Again

"Black Widow" is extremely close to Bourne movie-style action, but it's just as close to being a moving story about the burden of family you don't choose but nonetheless feel bound to. Unfortunately, the reason neither of these twin aspects fully lands comes down to the third act, which feels like it's from a different film altogether. Marvel movies often get subsumed by their third acts, where they ditch all the fun and flavor that make them intriguing in lieu of a series of big, loud CG explosions.

[Polygon]

"Black Widow" does become typically Avengers at the end, with an overwrought, too-long action scene that plays like a festival of stunt doubles tossing each other around a Russian lab.

[BBC]

While The Movie Is Decent, It Feels Like 'Black Widow' Is Coming Years Too Late

Though I enjoyed what I was watching, and I believe other Marvel fans will as well, I found myself wondering so many times why I should care about this film more than two years after Marvel killed Johansson's Black Widow character in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."

[Business Insider]

While "Black Widow's" director and writers try valiantly to make the film a fitting swan song for Natasha and an impressive action vehicle for Johansson, tying up the Avenger's disparate character beats across seven other movies in an action film that out-fights her male peers, it's impossible to shake the feeling that it's circling around a cul-de-sac. There's no future for this character, and what's presented here isn't strong enough to give viewers confidence that other possible Black Widow flashback movies would be worth the trouble.

[Polygon]

TL; DR

"Black Widow" still doesn't reach the heights of the best Marvel has to offer. But at the very least it manages to carve out its own space in the ever-crowded MCU. Instead of pushing things forward, it offers up blockbuster action that's almost comforting in its familiarity: laughs, explosions and characters you can't help but root for, no matter how bad they actually are.

[The Verge]

