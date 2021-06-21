Iowa TV Station Cuts Away From The US Open Telecast At Worst Possible Moment
There was no escaping this severe weather update.
[Via Defector]
Happy Prime Day! Amazon is running its major mid-year sale on June 21 to 22. We're definitely surprised to see the big sale come early, but we're jumping in with both feet.
Let's just say the request was not well-received.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
In 2016 North Korean hackers planned a $1B raid on Bangladesh's national bank and came within an inch of success — it was only by a fluke that all but $81M of the transfers were halted. But how did one of the world's poorest and most isolated countries train a team of elite cyber-criminals?
Tired of talking to the same ol' Siri? As of iOS 14.5 there are now a total of four smart assistant voices (and the default is no longer female).
It's like watching 35 years of someone's life be condensed into a surreal six-minute video.
Astronomers know a lot about what's in outer space — and think it's possible it never ends.
With thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, the already-affordable Santoku Knife if a must-have at $19.
YouTubers Beyond the press try out different fuel-air explosives, see how much damage they really do and film them in super slow motion.
And how "The Mandalorian" can restore the true power of George Lucas's galaxy.
A growing number of companies are offering design tweaks for old Ikea furniture — and business is booming.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Esme is my name and cat burglary is my game.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Most metals are hard, but that is really not the case for sodium metal.
Consult the stars to find your perfect plant and accessory.
It's hard to beat Calvin Klein underwear and bras, and the big Prime Day discount gives us an opportunity to stock up.
A little kindness — or just not being a rude jerk — goes a long way.
Dick Cheney always saw doomsday threats from America's enemies. His daughter is in a lonely battle against what both see as a danger to American democracy: Donald J. Trump.
When conventional therapy and drugs fail, a new wave of clinics are helping patients get high.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"I believe in communism. Rom-communism that is. If Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks can go through some heartfelt struggles and still end up happy — then so can we."
From the Great Plains to the coast, cities are setting record temps.
Prime Day is nice and all, but Huckberry is also running a big sale on some of our favorite sunglasses, shorts, shoes and other stylish accessories.
Ever wish you could customize exactly how dark your sunglasses are? Now, the Dusk smart glasses from Ampere let you alter the tint right from your phone.
We're spending every weekend at the beach, so we need a Bluetooth speaker that's built for rough and tumble outdoor use.
Space isn't just NASA's game anymore: more and more companies are getting into the industry. Here's what's going on.
Poison Hemlock can cause blisters if touched or death if eaten.
The most-reported symptoms of COVID-19 are now a headache, sore throat and runny nose, according to the research team behind a UK symptom tracking app.
We have so many questions, from the two toilets in a bathroom to the creepy spectating chair in the bedroom.
Italy's cheap homes bonanza continues to lure hundreds of interested buyers, despite the pandemic. But what happens once someone takes the plunge and invests their (small) chunk of change in a crumbling corner of a remote town?
We love Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, and they're even better at a 24% discount.
Using a wind tunnel and a satellite, this simulation offers a glimpse into what would happen to a satellite if it were burning up upon reentry into the atmosphere.
Want to learn a skill? Just wait a minute.
Will Joe Manchin's search for common ground wreck the Democrats' agenda?
Funnyman Dave Chappelle joined The Foo Fighters on stage at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, for a rendition of Radiohead's 'Creep.'
A Google store has opened in New York's Chelsea, designed by Reddymade to include cork furniture and sustainable materials.
Clerks at 7-Eleven and other convenience stores are being constantly monitored by a voice of god that can intervene from thousands of miles away.
Dr. Jen Gunter explains why you shouldn't worry about pooping daily, because everyone's digestive tract has its own unique pace.
The term "unindicted co-conspirators" generally refers to individuals for whom there is insufficient evidence to bring charges or who have cut a deal. "Legally, it wouldn't make sense to call informants co-conspirators," said one legal expert.
The first U.S. cruise ship set sail Sunday evening from PortMiami with volunteer passengers, a major milestone after the cruise industry shutdown for 15 months.
When tennis players are picking a ball at tournaments, the fluff is what they're looking for.
Step up your storage with a 256GB micro SD card for just $26, or go with a 512GB card for just $62.
Onscreen, NY1 seems like a happy family, but a lawsuit exposed the tumult behind the scenes.
If you had to flee in a car and drive across hot lava, what would that do to your tires?
The musician's next release is the most ambitious yet in her ongoing project to re-record every album within her back catalogue.
On Sunday, the Foo Fighters reopened Madison Square Garden. Here are 30 other shows happening this summer to help welcome back live music.
"It's not gambling — it's just taking chances with your money."