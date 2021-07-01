This Reddit Thread Of Inventions That Have Done More Harm Than Good Will Make You Say, 'My God, What Have We Done?'
Some human inventions have revolutionized the way we live and made life on Earth for the better, e.g. the computer, the incandescent light bulb and Fun Dip. But then there are the inventions that ruined everything.
Redditor idc_aboutusernames posed a question to the r/AskReddit subreddit about the inventions that have created more harm than good in our world and the community was happy to oblige some of the most god-awful inventions imaginable. Here are a few of our favorite answers.
The Pop Up Ad
Cigarettes
Cigarettes. Those things ruined my life. I don't smoke them anymore and have had to resource to other things. Peer pressure and wanting to fit in is an asshole — sam_in_peas
Slot Machines
Soft-Close Toilet Seats
The Lobotomy
Leaded Gasoline
The 24 Hour News Cycle
Coffee Pods
Those Rigged Claw Machines
Windows 8
Popcorn Ceiling
The Polygraph Test
Plastic
Plastic comprised many of the answers, despite once being hailed in the 20th century as a marvel of science.
Such As Single-Use Plastic
Or Items Individually Wrapped In Plastic
And Those Plastic Containers That Are Maddeningly Hard To Open
(It Didn't Have To Be This Way Though)
[Read more about the inventions that did more harm than good on r/AskReddit]