Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
This Reddit Thread Of Inventions That Have Done More Harm Than Good Will Make You Say, 'My God, What Have We Done?'
MAY OUR CHILDREN FORGIVE US
·Updated:

Some human inventions have revolutionized the way we live and made life on Earth for the better, e.g. the computer, the incandescent light bulb and Fun Dip. But then there are the inventions that ruined everything.

Redditor idc_aboutusernames posed a question to the r/AskReddit subreddit about the inventions that have created more harm than good in our world and the community was happy to oblige some of the most god-awful inventions imaginable. Here are a few of our favorite answers.

What invention has done more harm than good? from AskReddit

The Pop Up Ad

Comment from discussion -eDgAR-'s comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".
Comment from discussion Gogo726's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".

Cigarettes

Cigarettes. Those things ruined my life. I don't smoke them anymore and have had to resource to other things. Peer pressure and wanting to fit in is an asshole — sam_in_peas

Comment from discussion GardenGnomeOfEden's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".

Facebook

Comment from discussion BabeInBlackPants's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".
Comment from discussion mrsal511's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".
Comment from discussion TheDELFON's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".
Comment from discussion SparkyPantsMcGee's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".

Slot Machines

Comment from discussion Missrcl's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".
Comment from discussion Justin2478's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".

Soft-Close Toilet Seats

Comment from discussion 476c796e's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".

The Lobotomy

Comment from discussion Maaniker's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".
Comment from discussion jebedia's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".

Leaded Gasoline

Comment from discussion TheSanityInspector's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".
Comment from discussion sedition-'s comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".

The 24 Hour News Cycle

Comment from discussion BSH72's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".
Comment from discussion kdeff's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".

Coffee Pods

Comment from discussion Lasting_Wonder's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".
Comment from discussion The_Mortal_Ban's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".

Those Rigged Claw Machines

Comment from discussion tunaforme's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".

Windows 8

Comment from discussion Wormverine's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".

Popcorn Ceiling

Comment from discussion fleekyfreaky's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".
Comment from discussion Raveynfyre's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".

The Polygraph Test

Comment from discussion WhoCares_11235's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".
Comment from discussion Arctic_Cobra71's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".

Plastic

Plastic comprised many of the answers, despite once being hailed in the 20th century as a marvel of science.

Such As Single-Use Plastic
Comment from discussion katiesmeatprison's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".
Or Items Individually Wrapped In Plastic
Comment from discussion drlavkian's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".
And Those Plastic Containers That Are Maddeningly Hard To Open
Comment from discussion RacingboomThePleb's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".
Comment from discussion TheIPAway's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".
(It Didn't Have To Be This Way Though)
Comment from discussion ImpossibleJedi4's comment from discussion "What invention has done more harm than good?".

[Read more about the inventions that did more harm than good on r/AskReddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x