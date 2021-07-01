This Reddit Thread Of Inventions That Have Done More Harm Than Good Will Make You Say, 'My God, What Have We Done?'

Some human inventions have revolutionized the way we live and made life on Earth for the better, e.g. the computer, the incandescent light bulb and Fun Dip. But then there are the inventions that ruined everything.

Redditor idc_aboutusernames posed a question to the r/AskReddit subreddit about the inventions that have created more harm than good in our world and the community was happy to oblige some of the most god-awful inventions imaginable. Here are a few of our favorite answers.

The Pop Up Ad

Cigarettes

Cigarettes. Those things ruined my life. I don't smoke them anymore and have had to resource to other things. Peer pressure and wanting to fit in is an asshole — sam_in_peas

Facebook

Slot Machines

Soft-Close Toilet Seats

The Lobotomy

Leaded Gasoline

The 24 Hour News Cycle

Coffee Pods

Those Rigged Claw Machines

Windows 8

Popcorn Ceiling

The Polygraph Test

Plastic

Plastic comprised many of the answers, despite once being hailed in the 20th century as a marvel of science.

Such As Single-Use Plastic

Or Items Individually Wrapped In Plastic

And Those Plastic Containers That Are Maddeningly Hard To Open

(It Didn't Have To Be This Way Though)

