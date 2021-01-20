Bernie's Mittens, Trump's Note To Biden, And More Of The Best Memes From The Inauguration
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. On Wednesday, as Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States, the internet commemorated the occasion with an assortment of hilarious memes.
The breakout memes from the day's festivities include Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders making a memorable appearance, an inauguration breaking out in the middle of a Lady Gaga concert and Donald Trump's outgoing note to Joe Biden.
Bernie Sanders Makes The Most Bernie Sanders Appearance Possible
Bernie Sanders' earnestly frumpy winter attire, which included a gray-brown parka and bulky mittens, made a splash on Twitter.
Lady Gaga Goes All 'Hunger Games' And Steals The Show
Lady Gaga's appearance at the inauguration earned raves, with many netizens comparing her dress and oversized golden brooch to an outfit from "The Hunger Games." The pop star performed a rousing rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Donald Trump Leaves A Note For Joe Biden
Donald Trump surprised many on Wednesday by upholding the presidential tradition of leaving behind a note for the incoming president. The White House didn't divulge what Trump had written to Biden, but several jokesters took stabs at the letter's contents.
Barron Was Left Home Alone
As Donald and Melania Trump left the White House for the last time, several sharp-eyed observers were curious about Barron's whereabouts.
Jennifer Lopez Adds 'Let's Get Loud' To 'This Land Is Your Land'
During her performance of "This Land Is Your Land," Jennifer Lopez improvised a bit by adding "Let's Get Loud" to the patriotic standard.
Al Gore Is On The Moon
Al Gore made an appearance ahead of the inauguration and beamed into NBC with a green screen background from the vantage point of an astronaut on the moon. Several snarky commentators made hay of this moment.