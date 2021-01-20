Bernie's Mittens, Trump's Note To Biden, And More Of The Best Memes From The Inauguration

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. On Wednesday, as Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States, the internet commemorated the occasion with an assortment of hilarious memes.

The breakout memes from the day's festivities include Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders making a memorable appearance, an inauguration breaking out in the middle of a Lady Gaga concert and Donald Trump's outgoing note to Joe Biden.

Bernie Sanders Makes The Most Bernie Sanders Appearance Possible

Bernie Sanders' earnestly frumpy winter attire, which included a gray-brown parka and bulky mittens, made a splash on Twitter.

Bernie dressed to stand on line at the post office. pic.twitter.com/tVgFQisnWy — Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) January 20, 2021

Inside the envelope is an article Bernie cut out of the newspaper that he thought Biden would find interesting https://t.co/E2t7kYiPMN — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) January 20, 2021

homie swung by the Amazon locker on the way to the stage pic.twitter.com/RUmTANQgml — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) January 20, 2021

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain't his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

me enjoying an outdoor dining experience pic.twitter.com/Kot5IiGAGR — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) January 20, 2021

why is this me at every social setting. pic.twitter.com/cTMITHZmKq — Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) January 20, 2021

Me sitting on the couch alone at a random person's birthday party, when my boyfriend promised me we could leave an hour ago pic.twitter.com/22c4lK7VSQ — Sarah Wainschel 💫 (@Swainsch) January 20, 2021

if you're cold, he's cold. bring him inside 😔 pic.twitter.com/jBt7ujlVXx — stella (@stellaboonshoft) January 20, 2021

when it takes 45 minutes to get the LL Bean bag embroidered with your initials pic.twitter.com/6Os4tlnvWm — Michael Lieberman (@michaelagrammar) January 20, 2021

tired of being caught in the tangle of my government pic.twitter.com/a9E4T2wxD9 — JP (@jpbrammer) January 20, 2021

Me watching JLo sneak in "Let's Get Loud" pic.twitter.com/OAIGrWZjJr — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga Goes All 'Hunger Games' And Steals The Show

Lady Gaga's appearance at the inauguration earned raves, with many netizens comparing her dress and oversized golden brooch to an outfit from "The Hunger Games." The pop star performed a rousing rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The President of United States of Chromatica: Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/VWaAkWE5fD — Mark 〄🍬 (@godgatheistt) January 20, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the 1st Hunger Games pic.twitter.com/QhBxozb38h — Orenji (@MunchingOrange) January 20, 2021

lady gaga serving some hunger games symbolism is exactly what i needed today pic.twitter.com/1AZs6Wrk0Z — ًd (@magdasfc) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga now being escorted to the podium to draw names for this year's Hunger Games pic.twitter.com/dietE2HRXD — shaun. (@shaunmenchel) January 20, 2021

Donald Trump Leaves A Note For Joe Biden

Donald Trump surprised many on Wednesday by upholding the presidential tradition of leaving behind a note for the incoming president. The White House didn't divulge what Trump had written to Biden, but several jokesters took stabs at the letter's contents.

Trumps departure note to Biden: pic.twitter.com/GJe9RE78YP — Robert Schaller (@rdschaller) January 18, 2021

Leaks of President Trump's note to Joe Biden.



"Dear Joe…." pic.twitter.com/6yUtg0pPFb — Brock Lobster (@ssmith2452) January 20, 2021

Barron Was Left Home Alone

As Donald and Melania Trump left the White House for the last time, several sharp-eyed observers were curious about Barron's whereabouts.

Is Barron still in the White House like some sort of Home Alone situation — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) January 20, 2021

barron waking up in the white house pic.twitter.com/fSv5rZEa7v — Bennie Mac- NVP (@BenMcC1908) January 20, 2021

It's silly, but I wonder if Barron is alone in the White House going all Home Alone. pic.twitter.com/VkbwoGDCP2 — Malraux (@jed_white) January 20, 2021

Hey you forgot your kid pic.twitter.com/rBCUput3kJ — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 20, 2021

Jennifer Lopez Adds 'Let's Get Loud' To 'This Land Is Your Land'

During her performance of "This Land Is Your Land," Jennifer Lopez improvised a bit by adding "Let's Get Loud" to the patriotic standard.

Let's get loud… for our next president and vice president of the United States! 🕺



Thank you @JLo for coming and being a part of this historic moment! #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/nNNtqk7pRC — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 20, 2021

SHE SNUCK LET'S GET LOUD IN THERE. AN ICON. HER BEST WORK. GO FOR IT. — Scaachi (@Scaachi) January 20, 2021

My cat when JLo broke into "Let's get Loud" 😂 pic.twitter.com/HemrhcnFGU — Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) January 20, 2021

"LETS GET LOUD" girl this is the inauguration. Not your concert. They let her do anything. pic.twitter.com/REb1hmvz9y — DCLYTLM✨ (@ShaTrigga) January 20, 2021

LETS GET LOUD pic.twitter.com/vlvspgHcxv — Daniel Barnes (@dnlbrns) January 20, 2021

Al Gore Is On The Moon

Al Gore made an appearance ahead of the inauguration and beamed into NBC with a green screen background from the vantage point of an astronaut on the moon. Several snarky commentators made hay of this moment.

Al Gore went from trying to save the planet to just getting the fuck up out of here pic.twitter.com/rVLoiChAN4 — Matt Hunziker (@matthunzi) January 20, 2021

Al Gore so pissed off about climate change he moved to the moon pic.twitter.com/eGhEWPhxsS — haley (@haleynbee) January 20, 2021

Al Gore checks in from his home on the moon. pic.twitter.com/6xxjRaI7bZ — Christopher Moloney (@Moloknee) January 20, 2021

Al Gore is unable to attend the inauguration as he is still trapped in the Moon prison he was banished to by the Supreme Court in Bush v. Gore pic.twitter.com/DTCMza1xFt — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 20, 2021