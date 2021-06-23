Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT
·Updated:

When Americans think of the term "absolutely shattered," they might think it means something different than what the British mean.

@tomhalsall

British Phrases you might not have heard before 🇬🇧 #britinamerica #culture #foryoupage #fy #foryou #ukvusa #ukvus #phrases #british #usa #uk

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod
@tomhalsall

British phrases you might not have heard 🇬🇧 part 2 #foryou #foryoupage #britishphrases #ukvusa #ukvus #britinamerica #british #uk #usa #funny #fy

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod


[Via TikTok]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x