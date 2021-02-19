This Is What It'd Be Like If Asian People Behaved Like White People In Restaurants
Some food for thought: maybe don't do this in a restaurant.
[Via TikTok]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Some food for thought: maybe don't do this in a restaurant.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Four years' worth of stories about VIP visits and grooming protocols, palm-greasing, rotten vegetables, and that time they lost Steve Mnuchin's coat.
Did you know that the founder of BuzzFeed predicted that we'd all be yelling at each other about ADHD 25 years ago (kinda)?
If you want to be headhunted, here are some tips you can use to improve your LinkedIn profile.
Some food for thought: maybe don't do this in a restaurant.
Also featuring the J.Lo Challenge, "It's always 'wyd'" and "To the Joker."
Families will gather. Restaurants will reopen. People will travel. The pandemic may feel like it's behind us — even if it's not.
As always, "The Simpsons" is ever-prescient.
Jeff Bezos reveals the key take-away after requesting that Amazon employee's use six-page memos instead of PowerPoint presentations.
In some respects, it's easy to make direct comparisons between the three vaccines; in others, it's more complicated.
Robert Zubrin makes a convincing case for why we should be exploring Mars.
I heard barking and noticed a small, white dog looking out the bottom right pane of glass in the senator's front door. Had Cruz left his dog behind?
As prices soar in the high-end collectibles market, cards of stars like Mike Trout and James are in the same discussion as those of Honus Wagner and Mickey Mantle.
Dave Rawlings, a professional swordsman, rates ten famous sword fighting scenes on their historical and technical accuracy.
Used condoms everywhere. Mini-fridges growing new species. Unspeakable horrors in shower drains. College dorm custodians see everything. Ev-ery-thing.
Will Tucker the dog refrain from eating the steak and resist temptation or will he gobble it all up?
Someone with no experience could possibly learn everything they need to know and build a firearm in a couple of weeks.
Abraham Lincoln has long been celebrated in American cinema with films like Lincoln, starring Daniel Day-Lewis as the 16th president. But the new Will Smith docuseries "Amend: The Fight for America" exposes some ugly truths about Lincoln and his attitudes towards Black Americans.
It's of course not 100% the case every time, since sometimes you just need to scratch.
A once-in-a-century pandemic provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance to improve public health.
There's a reason our heroes leave an empty spot inside us that we can't fully explain to those who wouldn't understand.
An armed robber interrupted DirectTV Sports reporter Diego Ordinola's live shot and stole a phone from the film crew as he took off on a scooter.
Hotel prices in Texas are skyrocketing, but those fleeing the cold won't be facing unusually high prices.
"This is the first time this Morkie pup is learning to navigate through a backyard snow maze."
The big question remains: Who will finish with the most Slam titles? But tennis's next generation could take advantage of this opportunity.
There's been a lot of hubbub about a new startup claiming it will be developing an ecosystem of anti-vaxxer-friendly travel options.
The Fresnel lens helped sailors see lighthouses from significant distances than before, saving countless lives.
This retro-lookin' Bluetooth keyboard is undeniably cool, and it's even set up to sync across three different devices.
Citibank was trying to make $7.8M in interest payments. It sent $900M instead.
Sergi Cadenas is a kinetic artist who paints 3D oil portraits that age as you walk past them. Using lenticular printing, Cadenas gives the illusion of depth on a flat surface and the result is rather spectacular.
Freezing temperatures in Texas have led to surreal sights like this.
Financial advisers suggest better ways to invest your money than day trading on Robinhood.
It's cute and also incredibly beautiful.
The Texas senator faced fierce blowback for fleeing his state as a disaster unfolded. Text messages sent by his wife revealed a hastily planned trip away from their "FREEZING" family home.
There's also a growing indication that the COVID vaccine helps stop you from picking up and passing along the virus post-vaccination.
Snow is no match for the Shinkansen bullet train.
Want to help? Here's where you can donate food, money and supplies.
Fly safe!
After detecting the scenes in the original "Watermelon Sugar" video, the artificial intelligence deployed by YouTuber priorai replaces the scenes with similar looking archival footage from the Reagan Library.
There's a huge discrepancy between how consumers believe recycling works and the system that actually exists. Companies can do better.
Dole served in the House of Representatives from 1961 to 1969, then served in the Senate until 1996, when he resigned amid his presidential campaign.
"Yesterday my daughters asked if they could take a trip with some friends, and Heidi and I agreed, so I flew down with them last night," Cruz explained to reporters who caught up to him at the airport in Mexico.
I traveled the world and trawled the archive to unearth the hidden lessons from history's most brilliant people.
The veil between dreamworld and reality may be thinner than we thought.
TikToker Matt does the math, and on a cost-per-nugget basis, not only is the 4-piece McNugget the best deal, but bundling a couple will even get you a few extra nuggets.
In an age of radium toothpaste, lead-paint baby toys and decorating Christmas trees with asbestos, even this "mad fun" was deemed too dangerous for children.
Superman & Lois ushers in a new era of hope for pop culture's favorite pair with an old home and new challenges.
Peeling garlic is one of the most time-consuming parts of cooking. Here's a hack to do it faster.