Qantas' next "flight to nowhere" is due to offer travel-starved Australian residents the chance to admire the late May supermoon and full lunar eclipse from over 40,000 feet in the sky.
This is the pinnacle of being overjoyed to see another person after work.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"There's no reason to be ashamed if you can't do a pushup," says Hybrid Calisthenics. "Fitness is a journey and we all start somewhere."
As the pandemic rages in India, these fact-checkers say the prime minister's brand of misinformation is to blame.
Abe Beame breaks down the messy history of one of the NBA's most important and influential positions.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. Well, except for that poor tree.
In a New York Times interview earlier this week, NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang nailed a series of questions about real estate prices, homelessness rates and other NYC stats. His rivals think he cheated.
Despite feeling existential, we'll keep hanging on for the same reason we all still keep our Facebook accounts even though the place is trash: for the jokes.
How this unescapable drum beat took over the pop music landscape.
If you live in fear of making a mistake on your taxes and getting audited by the IRS, don't worry: audit rates are lower than ever.
The widening gulf between the talk show host's approachable shtick and her actual self created an impossible cognitive dissonance.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Don't mistake "You must come for dinner sometime" as them actually wanting you to come.
Why a leading activist on student debt thinks Biden's proposal to cancel $10,000 isn't enough.
During a hearing on Wednesday, Andrew Clyde downplayed the events of January 6th saying they looked like a "normal tourist visit." J.D. Durkin, a host on Cheddar, juxtaposed Clyde's comments with the actual footage from January 6 and the dissonance was stark.
"This amounts, essentially, to ethnic cleansing."
Conservatives hope to weaponize his bitterness. Liberals are inviting him over for dinner.
Here are the effects of going without soap for an entire month.
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you: Twitter's got a new "hand-cut" typeface.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines saying fully vaccinated people don't have to wear masks outdoors and can shed them indoors in most cases.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
And to top it off, rock climber Johnny Dawes pulls it all off in tweed.
What's happening with Sony's latest console, now that it's been out for six months? Supply issues aside, it's proving to be much more than a simple evolution.
If you're in love with the idea of having fresh veggies all year round, this indoor garden makes it easy to grow your own — even in an apartment.
Durable, comfortable and perfect for the workday or the weekend — no matter what they might bring. These are your new favorite pants. Try them today for free.
We've already seen how powerful Apple's custom M1 chips are in their laptops, so we're thrilled to get that same performance on the iPad later this month.
This is why it's damn near impossible to get a house in Ireland (and any other place in the world, really).
Movie theater enterprise AMC Entertainment's stock leapt up today as individual investors pushed for a squeeze akin to GameStop's spike earlier this year.
The 322-page file contains a litany of events from John DeLorean's cocaine bust to an alleged effort by Flynt to blow himself up in front of the Supreme Court.
Here's why this treacherous stretch of highway got the reputation of being one of the most dangerous in the world.
Tim Grover, Michael Jordan's longtime personal trainer, has written a booked called "Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness." Here're his principles for victory.
Litquidity Capital is the anonymous banker chronicling our weird, get-rich-quick economy.
Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson team up for a high octane action comedy sequel, coming June 16.
Fans are so angry about the "Americanization" of football they forced the postponement of the biggest game in the league — will the hatred bubble up again during Thursday's rerun?
The Air Force's AI system flew a pilotless drone over Florida and the Gulf of Mexico in late April.
"We frequently have tornado sirens drills here and yesterday he heard them for the first time."
Amazon has had a boss with big ideas and incredible persistence. That hasn't always been helpful.
The former dashboard manager alleges a vast data conspiracy in Florida; not a word of it is true.
Scotty Cranmer, Matty Cranmer and Vinny Mannino worked with an engineer to come up with an amazing pogo bike that works beyond their wildest dreams.
Male critics in South Korea say they were offended by Park Na-rae's comedy on YouTube. Her supporters say she's a victim of double standards. The police say they are investigating.
Winfrey spoke to Rob Lowe on his "Literally" podcast about the time she asked Sally Field an "inappropriate question" about her then-boyfriend Burt Reynolds.
This dog doesn't want his mom to be a couch potato.
Myths and fables passed down over thousands of years are full of fantastic creatures and warring gods. But they also might contain evidence of environmental disasters of the past.
What's happening in Israel and Gaza is the near-inevitable result of a grim status quo.
DJ Khaled will never live down this 2015 episode of "Hot Ones," after he tapped out only after three wings.
If you live in a big city, there are thousands of quirks and intricacies that you probably overlook every single day. Find out what you're missing.
Our culture is pettily vindictive in part because it is unequal. But we cannot punish our way to a more just society.
In this dramatic footage from 2017, Emmett Jaques acted quickly to help save the life of a snowboarder who crashed into trees at Breckenridge ski resort.