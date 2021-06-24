HR Worker Reveals The Most Outrageous Thing She's Seen At A Workplace, And We're Kind Of Speechless
Of all the things we expected an HR person to have to deal with, this was pretty far down the list.
[Via TikTok]
Business at the adult content and porn site OnlyFans has boomed during the pandemic, making its majority owner a new billionaire — and raising fresh concerns about his past.
A neighboring building caught the moment the Champlain Towers South collapsed, which left one person dead, in chilling footage.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Who knew that tracking your stolen bike could be so fun to watch?
Cycling has always been a solid alternative to vehicular transit, and its popularity has grown over the past year. Here are the top 10 American cities best suited for serious cyclists.
A New York court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in the state due to his "false and misleading statements" about Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.
Nothing to do with the fact that the FBI is investigating him for possibly sex trafficking a minor.
An extremely dedicated speed runner attempted to beat Super Mario Bros. as fast as possible 5,162 times. Here's how it went.
The ongoing climate crisis is not going to spare Siberia.
Andrew Yang burst into the New York City mayor's race with strong name recognition, high-profile endorsers and a relentlessly positive message of rebirth for a city torn apart by tragedy.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
If this is not a sign that the real estate market is (over)hot, we don't know what is.
The story of the N64 controller's design is even weirder than the controller itself.
Olivia Rodrigo explains her genre-defying pop vision to Sean Evans, while chowing down some extremely spicy wings.
We love us some Mario Golf. Everyone's favorite Italian plumber has been hitting the links since the 90s, and we're thrilled to see him land a hole in one on Nintendo's latest console.
In honor of the 25th anniversary of "Reasonable Doubt," we're counting down the best of Hov's best, from his days with Jaz-O to the present, from Marcy to Madison Square.
Seems like they did the job too well.
His illness was more severe than the White House acknowledged at the time. Advisers thought it would alter his response to the pandemic. They were wrong.
With the latest season of "Master of None," the comedian and director's attempt at a reboot of his creative approach reveals the limits of his perspective.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Back in 2002, Conan O'Brien met Dana Emberland, who is a spitting image of the late night talk show host.
It blew an entire town to pieces, flipping trains and flattening banks. But there's one place you might try to hide.
Unlike traditional projectors which need a large distance, this tiny projector can give you a massive display just nine inches away.
After the events of the previous year, we're triple booked for weddings. We're going to need to stock up on some nice breathable clothes.
Boots, candles, massage guns and more high-end items are on sale at Huckberry for up to 50 percent off.
The playfulness between all three animals is almost too precious for this world.
The information on a processed food label may seem obvious, but there's often more to decipher than first appears.
California looks way worse from space this year than it did last June.
This 2019 Jena Friedman interview with the infamous John McAfee, who was wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of his neighbor in Belize, remains probably one of McAfee's most memorable interviews.
The sea snot blanketing Turkey's coastline isn't just gross — it's also smothering animals underwater.
The former Yankee says it's really no different than ChapStick or eye black.
Nick Offerman doesn't like to wear his emotions on his sleeve, but he puts it all out there for Conan.
Protective antibodies generated in response to an mRNA vaccine will target a broader range of SARS-CoV-2 variants carrying "single letter" changes in a key portion of their spike protein compared to antibodies acquired from an infection.
Andy Richter reinvigorated the thankless, tired role, but now that "Conan" is going off the air, it's time to re-evaluate work that was often mired in stereotypes.
TikToker Nathan Pearson and Dominique Jackson had this iconic moment together on "The $100,000 Pyramid."
"I believe that we can trust them to read books like that and draw reasonable conclusions."
Words of wisdom from Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen, Mark Gonzales and more
Rick Beato thought Sergio Mendes's "Never Gonna Let You Go" was going to be a piece of cake, and then came the key changes.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
Some iPhone users are reporting that connecting their devices to networks that include the term "%p%s%s%s%s%n" will cause their wireless internet to completely malfunction.
A Tesla owner has a Eureka moment when he discovers he can recharge his car by towing it at 70 miles per hour.
An interview with Conan O'Brien about the end of his TBS show, "Conan," his decades as a late-night host and what he plans on doing on his next show on HBO Max.
In a 24-minute statement against the conservatorship she's lived under for 13 years, Britney Spears sounded off before a Los Angeles probate judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday, saying that she wants to sue her family and that she was "abused" by a previous therapist, among multiple other accusations.
Watering your garden every day can be a chore, so why not design a system that will let gravity do its work.
The wife of WeWork's founder Adam Neumann carved out her own little space as a New Age exec — and the company's downfall isn't slowing her.
A Peacock docuseries raises important questions about Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate, but the answers remain a maddening mystery.
An expensive lock with just six possible combinations. How easy could it be to crack?