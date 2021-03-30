👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

125 diggs gq.com

How does working in the adult industry affect your mental health? What are your relationships like? What do you tell your kids? What lessons can be gleaned around consent? To find out, Benjy Hansen-Bundy flew down to Vegas for a glimpse inside the professional world of male porn stars — and it turns out they have a lot they can teach us.

GO ALL IN, OR GO HOME

153 diggs jalopnik.com

If you've ever wanted to own a car company, you're in luck because Falcon Motorsports is on the market right now for $675,000, all in. This is not a majority stake, nor senior partnership. We're talking an entire car company.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample