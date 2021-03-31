Here's A Way You Can Answer The Dreaded 'Tell Me About Yourself' Interview Question
If you're not sure how to handle this question, the "WAT" method might be helpful.
[Via TikTok]
America's notoriously shy and increasingly geriatric flying signature measurement testbed aircraft has surfaced once again.
A catastrophic pandemic and a calamitous presidency combined to give the United States the world's worst pandemic death toll. But others arguably botched the crisis even worse than Trump did.
TikToker steezy_tikthot has three funny guidelines for determining whether or not an Asian restaurant is good.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A new crop of internet browsers from Brave, DuckDuckGo and others offer stronger privacy protections than what you might be used to.
The Eames chair! The view! One woman's demented investigation about a fictional apartment on a TV show that went off the air over 15 years ago.
Genevieve Hansen, an off-duty firefighter, was warned not to argue with defense attorney Eric Nelson during a tense moment during the trial of the man charged in the death of George Floyd. Earlier, she testified she would've given Floyd medical assistance if she was allowed.
Five examples that prove money can't buy taste.
In a nine-month investigation by the Guardian and Consumer Reports we found forever chemicals, arsenic and lead in samples taken across the US.
The names "Hunter" and "Jacob" can really trip you up.
"I hate the new surveillance cameras and feel like I'm always being watched."
An efficient memory system, Lisa Genova writes, involves "a finely orchestrated balancing act between data storage and data disposal."
"Zola" is adapted from a viral Twitter thread from A'Ziah Wells King in 2015 and is a story about a cross-country road trip that takes a dark, chaotic turn. "Zola" will premiere in theaters in the summer.
Eight years after the shoegaze pioneers' last album, the band is bringing its catalog to streaming services, reissuing records on vinyl and recording two new albums.
One of the most fascinating things about automotive engineering is the ways manufacturers go about reducing vehicle cost.
YouTube channel Good Mythical Morning tests out whether or not they can tell the difference between sushi of varying price points.
As more people are giving up traditional addresses for life on the road, some find themselves wondering if they escaped the grind or just found a new one.
What's the biggest part of Sundar Pichai's job as Google's boss? You might be surprised to find out.
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow attempts to breakdown how the actions of a Seminole County, Florida, tax collector led to Matt Gaetz's sex trafficking investigation.
Indoor dining returned to New York the week of Valentine's Day. Now, a little over a month later, COVID cases have plateaued.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A spider crab chases a scuba diver's camera and tries to hug it.
You can't go looking for ball lightning. It finds you. This is what happens when it does.
We're not above wearing sweat shorts all weekend long, and we'll do so with confidence thanks to this comfy, stylish French terry.
We love our dogs, but hate the mess. If you're anything like us, an easy clean-up solution will be worth its weight in gold.
We need something to do with our hands while we work through problems, and this desk spinner is one of our go-to gadgets.
Why did traffic fatalities rise on US streets during the pandemic? Blame laws that lock in dangerous street designs and allow vehicles known to be more deadly to non-drivers.
"You and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you'll remember her," Gaetz told a perplexed Carlson.
"Girl Groups" is one of those musical genres that's difficult to define, but that has been incredibly influential on pop music as a whole throughout the decades.
What if, though, instead of fighting one another, the two legendary monsters decided to settle their differences with a "who can do the biggest poo" competition? We asked some scientists to weigh in on the details to help us declare a winner.
Yes, you read that right. It's not skiing or snowboarding. It's kayaking.
What does it even stand for? Peace? Victory? Vagina? We did our research.
Here's some of the biggest generalizations that the world makes about Germany.
How does working in the adult industry affect your mental health? What are your relationships like? What do you tell your kids? What lessons can be gleaned around consent? To find out, Benjy Hansen-Bundy flew down to Vegas for a glimpse inside the professional world of male porn stars — and it turns out they have a lot they can teach us.
Take the guesswork out of gardening, and let this handy soil tester give you the lowdown on your likelihood of planting success.
Ever had a problem distinguishing a da Vinci from a Michelangelo? TikToker Mary McGillivray has got you covered.
In the months ahead, after people have been vaccinated they will face complex decisions about safety with no easy answers.
In her new book, Kate Lebo experiments with tricky fruit. Here she explains the best ways to ensure that even nature's tartest, sourest offerings never go to waste.
James Cameron was a guest on Marianne Williamson's podcast and it took a journey.
For his series "Gentlemen's Club," Chris Buck sought out the men and women who built their lives with strippers.
If you've ever wanted to own a car company, you're in luck because Falcon Motorsports is on the market right now for $675,000, all in. This is not a majority stake, nor senior partnership. We're talking an entire car company.
Odenkirk says he "got lucky" with his part on popular TV show "Breaking Bad," which he realized many years later while re-watching it with his wife one night.
New research shows that the venom glands present in many animals initially evolved from salivary glands.
The infamous on-air apology derailed by a Nick Castellanos home run has found life beyond Weird Baseball Twitter — and it may be here to stay.
They need to bring this kid on their next tour.
For once, the rent isn't too damn high.
A deadlier and more transmissible variant has taken root, but now we have the tools to stop it if we want.
Mary Elizabeth Kelly ingeniously does a next-level imitation of every character from "The Office."