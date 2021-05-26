Picks Video Long Reads Tech
ATOMIC REACTION
petapixel.com

In 2018, Cornell researchers built a high-powered detector that set a world record for the highest resolution state of the art electron microscope which, at the time, tripled the previous resolution it could capture. Now, they've beaten their own record by a factor of two.

'EYE-OPENING TO OUR GENERATION'
texasmonthly.com

In 1981 three Black teenagers drowned while in law enforcement custody during a Juneteenth gathering at Lake Mexia. Four decades later, Texas's proudest Emancipation Day celebration still hasn't recovered.

