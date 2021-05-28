Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
MINSK EMOTIONS
·Updated:

After Ryanair FR 4978 was intercepted by Belarusian air traffic control and diverted to Minsk to arrest an opposition activist, it changed air travel all over the world. According to Bloomberg, the European Union is directing flights to avoid traveling over Belarus airspace. Prior to the incident, there was an average of 400 flights a day that traveled over the country. These new flight paths are expected to burn through more jet fuel as they make paths less direct.

The Financial Times' Steven Bernard crunched the numbers and produced an animated infographic that shows how flights have changed their paths to avoid Belarus.

[OC] Map showing how flights are now avoiding Belarus airspace from dataisbeautiful

[Via Reddit]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

THE FREE RIDE IS OVER
jalopnik.com

After countless documented samples of abuse and a number of tragic accidents, Tesla is finally implementing some real driver monitoring system (DMS) improvements for their Level 2 semi-automated Autopilot system, supplementing the inadequate method of detecting a hand on the steering wheel with a driver-facing camera that should confirm a driver is paying attention to the road.

VANISHING NEW YORK
curbed.com

What if the Statue of Liberty disappeared overnight? Or, suddenly, there were no more bodegas, bagel shops, pizzerias? A New York icon, as thoroughly ingrained into city life as any of those, has almost vanished before our eyes this year. The taxi has been Raptured. Two-thirds of our yellow street-hail cabs are gone.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x