How Flights Are Avoiding Flying Over Belarus, Visualized
After Ryanair FR 4978 was intercepted by Belarusian air traffic control and diverted to Minsk to arrest an opposition activist, it changed air travel all over the world. According to Bloomberg, the European Union is directing flights to avoid traveling over Belarus airspace. Prior to the incident, there was an average of 400 flights a day that traveled over the country. These new flight paths are expected to burn through more jet fuel as they make paths less direct.
The Financial Times' Steven Bernard crunched the numbers and produced an animated infographic that shows how flights have changed their paths to avoid Belarus.
[Via Reddit]