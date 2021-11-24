Is Ridley Scott's 'House Of Gucci' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Since the release of the first photos from the filming of "House of Gucci," the internet has been eagerly awaiting the film's release. Trailers promised gorgeous fashion, outrageous Italian accents and family drama— which is a lot for one movie to handle along with, you know, plot.

So is "House of Gucci" over the top, not enough or just right? Is the movie rescued by Lady Gaga's performance, or is it brought down by the Jared Leto of it all? Here's what the reviews say.

The Movie Is A Glamorous Depiction Of A Salacious Family Story

A young Patrizia meets and charms the bookish Maurizio, who wants less than nothing to do with the Gucci dynasty, considering his strained relationship with his ailing father Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons). While he's ready to give up the fortune and live as a noble pauper, Patrizia wants more for herself; she'll find ways to pull string after string with Maurizio and his family members, including uncle Aldo (Al Pacino) and cousin Paolo (Jared Leto), to get it. It's a rags-to-riches-to-rags-and-back-again story, filtered through the furs and blazers and Italian leather of 1970s European pop culture, with a healthy dash of "Dynasty" thrown in.

[Consequence]

If "The Godfather" and "Succession" had an ostentatious lovechild, it would look something like Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci," the master's sweeping yet wildly imbalanced rendering of the titular and celebrated fashion empire's scandalous history, full of backstabbing, betrayal, greed, and even murder.

[RogerEbert.com]

If You're Looking For Campy, You've Found It

A trashtacular watch that I wouldn't have missed for the world…that recall[s] the gloriously hoary 1980s heyday of 'Dynasty,' when the emotions were as big as the shoulder pads and hair.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

[A] transfixing fashion tabloid "Godfather"…[an] operatic piece of high camp... just because the characters in a drama behave in an over-the-top shameless manner doesn't mean that the film that's observing them is over-the-top.

[Variety]

And The Production Design Is Amazing

"House of Gucci" has a lot going for it: a rich, real-life, famous family at its center, grand houses and estates, marvelous clothes (Paolo is a one-man, wacky, fashion parade), glamorous movie stars (Madalina Ghenea as Sophia Loren) appearing at Gucci openings, European supercars and a psychic named Pina (Salma Hayek, whose husband owns Gucci).

[Boston Herald]

Dariusz Wolski's cinematography lingers over every thread of Janty Yates' gaudy, retro-stylish costumes, which range from slinky silk dresses to puffy ski outfits; every performer blurts their lines in their best guess at an Italian accent, which ranges from Boris and Natasha (Gaga) to Count Dracula (Driver). Gaga and her accomplice (an overly-familiar fortune teller played by Salma Hayek) scheme while giving each other mud baths. A character opens their mouth in an anguished scream, only for the sound of a car horn to come out, ushering us into the next scene. It's arch choices like this that make "House of Gucci" so much fun in fits and spurts.

[Consequence]

But It's Unclear What Kind Of Movie We're Watching

The one question to ask about "House of Gucci" is - what kind of film was Ridley Scott trying to make? Sometimes, it feels like he's aiming for the quiet seething power dynamics of "The Godfather." Other times, it's the chaotic backbiting of "Casino." Instead, he's fabricated a shapeless mess of drab designs and duller colors, then draped it over an ensemble that seems lost within its baggy contours. You can tell they're moving around under there somewhere, but it's unclear what they're trying to do.

[Austin Chronicle]

What manner of beast is "House of Gucci," an adaptation of the 2000 nonfiction book of the same name by Sara Gay Forden? Is it a multigenerational family crime saga in the tradition of "The Godfather," a comparison that has been suggested by co-screenwriter Roberto Bentivegna? No, maybe it's a campy mid-20th-century melodrama—Douglas Sirk by way of Luchino Visconti—with an operatic (if nonsinging) lead performance by the 21st century's reigning multimedia diva, Lady Gaga. Wait—or is it a dirt-dishing business drama about sneaky chicanery behind the scenes of the high-end luxury industry? "House of Gucci" is all these things and more, plus, very possibly, a floor wax, a dessert topping, and a portal to another dimension.

[Slate]

And The Performances Are All Over The Place

It's not just that Lady Gaga seems to have tinged her dialect with a bit of Russian, that Adam Driver barely has an accent at all, or that Jared Leto is channeling your favorite video game character: Is he Mario? Luigi? Wario? Waluigi? Choose your fighter! It's that each of the performances belong in a different film.

[The Daily Beast]

A lot of how you feel about "House of Gucci" will depend on your take on Jared Leto as Paolo, the famil clown. Personally, I feel like Leto is always terrible, even when he's "good", and is like someone who wandered in from a different movie. It doesn't matter whether it's "Dallas Buyers Club" or "Suicide Squad," Leto is on a different wavelength than everyone else. And that's definitely the case here, too.

[Punch Drunk Critics]

Jared Leto Is Either Terrible Or Brilliant

Even spread over an exorbitant two hours and 37 minutes, Ridley Scott's second film in two months has more acting by volume than any other theatrical release this year. Its most prolific source is Jared Leto, who's been encased in latex to play Paolo Gucci, the corduroy-loving lesser scion who tries to launch his own Gucci fashion line. It's the rare performer who manages to out-big Al Pacino, but in scene after scene, Leto makes the acting legend, cast as Paolo's father, Aldo, look downright restrained in his choices and his interpretation of an Italian accent.

[Vulture]

It's a perfectly-calibrated Bad Performance, the kind you can't take your eyes off; he's the sad clown who represents the inbred rot at the center of Gucci, the most easily-identifiable scab Fabrizia will pick at to find the family's weaknesses. For as baffling as Leto's performance is, I kinda wanted "Gucci" to have this devil-may-care energy all the way through. As is, he feels dropped in from another, more fun dimension.

[Consequence]

Still, It's Highly Entertaining To Watch

[T]here just isn't a ton of narrative momentum to speak of, and I found myself wishing someone like Adam McKay was behind the camera to give it the necessary zip. That's not to say "House of Gucci" is dull. The performances are too good for that, and there's just something about watching pretty people dressed to the hilt, whether they're in a board meeting or vacationing in the Alps.

[Punch Drunk Critics]

Wowza! Scott crams three decades of Gucci drama into a running time just short of three hours. OK, the film drags when Gaga is off screen. But there's more family in-fighting, tribal backstabbing and betrayals in these blood ties than a marathon of "Succession."

[ABC News]

And Lady Gaga Carries The Film (Despite Her Terrible Accent)

It's only thumbs up for Lady Gaga, who puts real sizzle in the Oscar race — like she did in "A Star is Born" — by giving a flat-out fabulous performance as Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider who works her way into the design dynasty by marrying one of its princes, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). The poor sucker, who buries his head in law books, doesn't know what hit him.

[ABC News]

This is Lady Gaga, the icon, playing a woman who arranged her husband's murder. The clothes. The wig. The accent. Combined with the "I'm Italian..." Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta of it all becomes almost too meta. With all of that comes the risk of "yaaasification" of an actual murder; a "slay, queen!" reaction to a lethal gunshot. The way in which Gaga understands the nuances of that tone and that implication and manages to turn out a performance that is delicious and campy while still grounded enough to make the stakes at play resonate and disturb... it's exquisite. (And yes, you get over her accent real fast.)

[The Daily Beast]

There's a touch of Nomi Malone to Gaga's performance, which is fueled by a barely disguised ravenousness, a desire to eat the world in one determined bite. Patrizia is voluptuously vulgar, with her wiggle dresses and ever-more-voluminous hair, the daughter of a trucking entrepreneur whose eyes all but bug out of her head when the shy law student she meets at a party turns out to be heir to a fashion empire. […] Gaga is wildly watchable in the role, broad but unwinking, an absolute scream, and the movie only really makes sense when it's about her.

[Vulture]

TL;DR

[T]here is indeed lots [of enjoyment] to be found in House of Gucci once you let go of your expectations of, say, learning anything about the Gucci company or understanding the characters' motivations.

[Slate]

Watch the trailer: