Hot Mice, A Massive Planet That Shouldn't Exist And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

When the end-of-year holidays come around, some of us start feeling more gracious, while others among us run out of patience. Hang in there, folks.

For real, does it count?

I like how Spotify Wrapped only covers January through November. Your December listening is off the grid. Your Christmas music is Dark Web — Alex Schmidt 🦬 (@AlexSchmidty) December 7, 2021

2. The enemy of my enemy is just me:

Every year when I get the Christmas lights out of the garage I am struck by how little respect last year's me has for this year's me — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 12, 2021

3. Lots of questions about this, uh, study:

Yogurt Scientist: damn… is it just me, or are these mice getting kind of hot? pic.twitter.com/VpPYwjkmRv — Grosdoriane (@Grosdoriane) December 6, 2021

4. Still waiting:

5. This poor student:

shout out to the student who emailed to tell me they needed an extension because their edibles were too powerful i haven't stopped laughing since i read your message — jennifer (@jenfronc) December 14, 2021

6. Life's greatest motivator:

"what inspired you to write this essay?" bitch the due date — ma$ 🛥 (@NotMqsvn) December 6, 2021

7. It's 2021, we have built spacecrafts and dancing robots, and yet Microsoft Word is still like this:

He's making a list. He's checking it twice. He's adding a picture. He's completely fucked the formatting. He's closing the Word document in anger. — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) December 11, 2021

8. That'll show it:

The computer beat me in chess so I'm downloading viruses — Viktor Winetrout (@Cpin42) December 8, 2021

9. She's right to do it:

My therapist was like "you gotta stop cutting people off" so now I need a new therapist — Brittany Brave (@BritBrave) December 8, 2021

10. Honestly, fair:





