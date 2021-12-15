Hot Mice, A Massive Planet That Shouldn't Exist And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
When the end-of-year holidays come around, some of us start feeling more gracious, while others among us run out of patience. Hang in there, folks.
- For real, does it count?
2. The enemy of my enemy is just me:
3. Lots of questions about this, uh, study:
4. Still waiting:
5. This poor student:
6. Life's greatest motivator:
7. It's 2021, we have built spacecrafts and dancing robots, and yet Microsoft Word is still like this:
8. That'll show it:
9. She's right to do it:
10. Honestly, fair:
