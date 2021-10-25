Hooters Waitress Explains What Happened In Suggestive Viral Video Where It Appeared An MMA Fighter Turned Her Down
Hooters waitress Abby Skelly is correcting the record after a video of MMA Fighter Kareem Kobe Kline insinuating he had turned her down went viral.
In a video Kline posted on his Instagram, Skelly was seen handing the fighter a piece of paper. Kline added a suggestive caption to the footage: "I'm here for business. Shorty gave me her number, but I'm a #manonamission." He later apparently changed the caption to read, "Shorty gave me a special offer."
In a subsequent TikTok, Skelly pointed out that she commented on his original video, correcting the record, "Ur cute but it was a Hooters coupon."