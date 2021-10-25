Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
Hooters Waitress Explains What Happened In Suggestive Viral Video Where It Appeared An MMA Fighter Turned Her Down
'SHORTY GAVE ME HER NUMBER'
Updated:

Hooters waitress Abby Skelly is correcting the record after a video of MMA Fighter Kareem Kobe Kline insinuating he had turned her down went viral.

In a video Kline posted on his Instagram, Skelly was seen handing the fighter a piece of paper. Kline added a suggestive caption to the footage: "I'm here for business. Shorty gave me her number, but I'm a #manonamission." He later apparently changed the caption to read, "Shorty gave me a special offer."

In a subsequent TikTok, Skelly pointed out that she commented on his original video, correcting the record, "Ur cute but it was a Hooters coupon."

@abbyyskelly

When men try to get clout by saying they curved you but you were really just doing ur job🤡 #greenscreenvideo

♬ LOSER – da big crybaby.

