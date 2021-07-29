That's A HIPAA Violation, The Beach That Makes You Old, And More Of This Week's Best Memes

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Emma Roberts on the (normal) beach, people losing their minds waiting for Kanye West's new album "Donda," M. Night Shyamalan's "Old" beach, Bennifer 2.0's butt touch and an abundance of HIPAA violations.

5. Emma Roberts On The Beach

The meme

On July 24, actress Emma Roberts shared a reel on Instagram of her on a beach, set to Lana Del Rey's "Happiness is a Butterfly," making a series of facial expressions — first serious, then smiling and laughing, brushing the hair from her face, then back to serious, lowering her eyelids and then looking up at the camera, and finally sticking her tongue out. The video should be utterly uninteresting, but something about the performance, combined with the melancholy Lana track, makes it utterly riveting. It's at once cinematic and utterly mundane — which is perhaps just what celebrity is, in its purest form.

The internet loved it, and it made the rounds with several very apt captions.



Examples

Nobody:



The movie detective's dead wife in a home video: pic.twitter.com/jbte0FZaU1 — Jadzia Vaxx (@Philip_Ellis) July 26, 2021

When I tweet something about Lil Nas X and his music again on the off chance he notices this time pic.twitter.com/iV0U2CwpLn — Chris Stedman (@ChrisDStedman) July 29, 2021

RuPaul: Have you ever smoked weed before?



Utica: pic.twitter.com/S55EQ7E3Ym — Jason Ernest Bedwell (@JasonErnBedwell) July 27, 2021

not her being goofy i- 😭✋ pic.twitter.com/pPXgGtxOQz — dad stealer 😈 (@sebccubus) July 28, 2021

And then, in an equally inadvertently delightful development, Emma Roberts thanked her fans for making the reel go viral in a very particular way. (RIP to "whoever else.")

Emma Roberts thanks the "gays and whoever else" for making a video she shared on Instagram go viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/o2qLpyGnVz — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 27, 2021





Molly Bradley

4. Waiting For 'Donda'

The meme

Former 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West is returning to his chaotic roots; nature is healing. West is currently prepping his tenth studio album called "Donda" and had a listening party in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he has taken temporary residence in order to wrap the record up, his version of pulling an all-nighter. West is not a culture war novice and some would argue everything he does is a calculated ploy to elicit a specific reaction. Like clockwork, that's what the Internet did.



Examples

When new Kanye fans ask why the album hasn't dropped yet #DONDA pic.twitter.com/pxaQUXXaTV — Blake Launius (@BlakeLaunius) July 23, 2021

Kanye fans opening spotify at 12:00 and not seeing #DONDA pic.twitter.com/Ak28tjJZS5 — Nisal Prabashanaz (@prabashanaz) July 24, 2021

Where the fuck is DONDA?! pic.twitter.com/soTCfqFXVY — Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) July 23, 2021

Donda this, donda that. Why donda you just get a job already — B*n (@mononarunner) July 23, 2021





Adwait Patil

3. M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Beach

The meme

Renowned horror-with-a-twist director M. Night Shyamalan's new movie "Old" premiered in theaters on July 23. The greatest part is you don't even need to see it or know the twist to enjoy the premise of the film: a family goes to a beach that they quickly discover makes you age very quickly.

"Old" is a movie about going to the beach. But in a classic M. Night Shyamalan twist ... the beach sucks! — pixelatedboat aka "mr tweets" (@pixelatedboat) July 24, 2021

I have not seen it yet, nor would I want to spoil it for anyone, but what I can do is provide ample tweets from people thoroughly amused by the beach that makes you old. Enjoy.



Examples

♫ Gimme the beat boys and free my soul, I'm going to the beach that makes you old, — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 25, 2021

lifeguard on the old beach blowing his whistle every time someone is getting old — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) July 24, 2021

(seeing an old person at a beach) Oh my god it's real, — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) July 24, 2021

bringing benjamin button to the Old beach just to see what happens — brianna "charles foster kane" zigler (@justbrizigs) July 24, 2021

someBODY once told me

the beach was gonna old me — Rebecca Alter (@ralter) July 25, 2021

Me on the old beach pic.twitter.com/P97KkXDElc — AJ (@ajdeluxe_) July 25, 2021

Paul Rudd before and after visiting the Old beach pic.twitter.com/lxXjKtKlp5 — Ross Miller (@rosstmiller) July 25, 2021

accidentally spent too long on the beach that makes your ass fat — cass city (@HeavenlyGrandpa) July 26, 2021

OLD but a beach where everybody's arms just keep getting longer — ben mekler (@benmekler) July 25, 2021

Have fun at the beach that makes you old. I'll be over here at the beach that makes you really anxious. The regular beach — April (@autogynefiles) July 24, 2021

FUN MOVIE TRIVIA: in GREASE (1978), the reason John Travolta and Olivia Newton John appear to be in their 20's despite their characters being in high school is because they shot the opening sequence on the beach that makes you old pic.twitter.com/fy1E0HkrhZ — 'Macho Man' Vandal Savage (@Moo_Sew) July 24, 2021

it didnt actually take 12 years to shoot Boyhood. they just went to the beach that makes you old between scenes and then kept shooting — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) July 24, 2021

some of you need to go to that old beach so you can grow the fuck up — 🕳⚰️💨 (@hedlike_a_hole) July 25, 2021

ok everyone stop posting about that beach, it got old fast — ali richman (@alirichthem) July 25, 2021

Every beach is the beach that makes you old. You cannot stop the flow of time. We are all marching steadily toward death. — tara (@proletarat) July 25, 2021

On that note, I've got a theory related to the next meme: Bennifer is still the Bennifer from the early 2000s, they just went to the 'Old' beach.





Molly Bradley

2. Bennifer 2.0's Butt Touch

The meme

Time is not a line, but a circle, as I think all of us can agree, especially with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck doing their best to bring us back to 2002. Not only are the two back together, but they seem to be modeling their PDA from shots from Lopez's "Jenny From the Block" music video.

Nineteen years later and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back where they started!https://t.co/SdzTKVmSQR — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 26, 2021

The internet greeted Affleck's butt grab with relish. Some zeroed in on the picture itself, while others had a field day re-imagining other famous ex-couples we would like to see get back together.



Examples

We're just so happy for him pic.twitter.com/igpEkTT3OR — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 26, 2021

enjoying myself touching a butt, then i remembered instances of regret in my life, and pain i have caused others pic.twitter.com/qJOlW0nYKC — Geoffrey (@geofflapid) July 25, 2021

So is this the beach that makes you old? pic.twitter.com/YTlNgbih08 — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) July 25, 2021

The last time the US men's basketball team lost at the Olympics, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were dating. pic.twitter.com/K2RgCYI12c — joel solomon (@joelwsolomon) July 25, 2021

even in this idyllic situation, ben affleck is constitutionally incapable of producing any facial expression other than 'i just lost custody of my son' pic.twitter.com/aRcR3Tq76J — rax 'preorder TACKY 💋' king (@RaxKingIsDead) July 25, 2021

does all of Fleetwood Mac count? They were all fuckin https://t.co/fzIEn0xX42 — aaron. (@ayroned) July 27, 2021

Productivity and Wages https://t.co/ScImtxJhkX — Mr. Thank You (@c0mmunicants) July 27, 2021





BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. That's A HIPAA Violation

The meme

With the Delta variant of the coronavirus rapidly spreading throughout the United States, journalists have been asking public figures directly if they've gotten vaccinated.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had a curious response to the question, saying she didn't have to answer because of a medical privacy law.

"You see, with HIPAA rights, we don't have to reveal our medical records, and that also involves our vaccine records," she claimed.

Question: Have you yourself been vaccinated?

Greene: Your first question is a violation of my HIPAA rights pic.twitter.com/JuHDovV2mC — Acyn (@Acyn) July 20, 2021

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also recently refused to answer a reporter's question regarding whether he's been vaccinated by saying "I think that's HIPAA."

HIPAA, which is an acronym for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, a federal law that prevents health care providers from sharing a patient's medical records without their permission, doesn't actually prevent journalists from asking people whether they've been vaccinated.

Following these high profile instances of people misattributing HIPAA, a meme was born and the internet had a field day with other humorous instances of someone claiming HIPAA as a reason to withhold information.



Examples

Asking me "whatever happened with that guy" is a HIPAA violation. — Arielle Dundas (@ArielleDundas) July 26, 2021

My wife: How far did you get on the to do list?

Me: that first question is a violation of my Hipaa rights — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) July 20, 2021

Asking a writer how their book is coming along is a HIPAA violation — Lilly Dancyger (@lillydancyger) July 24, 2021

asking me to share a fun fact about myself with the class is a HIPAA violation — it's just meera (@meeracleshappen) July 22, 2021

Asking Hozier where his new album is is a HIPAA violation — Lin-z (@lovewontyoube_) July 28, 2021

Parents: Are you high?



Me, smartly: This is a violation of my HIPAA rights. — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) July 21, 2021

is this HIPAA pic.twitter.com/AeJQGPQ4TK — Jane Lytvynenko (@JaneLytv) July 23, 2021

For the last time: asking me to select all the squares with traffic lights in them is a HIPAA violation — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) July 23, 2021

Dresses without pockets is a HIPAA violation. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 21, 2021

Friend: Are you ok?



Me: This is a HIPAA violation. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 22, 2021





James Crugnale

