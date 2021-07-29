That's A HIPAA Violation, The Beach That Makes You Old, And More Of This Week's Best Memes
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Emma Roberts on the (normal) beach, people losing their minds waiting for Kanye West's new album "Donda," M. Night Shyamalan's "Old" beach, Bennifer 2.0's butt touch and an abundance of HIPAA violations.
5. Emma Roberts On The Beach
The meme
On July 24, actress Emma Roberts shared a reel on Instagram of her on a beach, set to Lana Del Rey's "Happiness is a Butterfly," making a series of facial expressions — first serious, then smiling and laughing, brushing the hair from her face, then back to serious, lowering her eyelids and then looking up at the camera, and finally sticking her tongue out. The video should be utterly uninteresting, but something about the performance, combined with the melancholy Lana track, makes it utterly riveting. It's at once cinematic and utterly mundane — which is perhaps just what celebrity is, in its purest form.
The internet loved it, and it made the rounds with several very apt captions.
Examples
And then, in an equally inadvertently delightful development, Emma Roberts thanked her fans for making the reel go viral in a very particular way. (RIP to "whoever else.")
Molly Bradley
4. Waiting For 'Donda'
The meme
Former 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West is returning to his chaotic roots; nature is healing. West is currently prepping his tenth studio album called "Donda" and had a listening party in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he has taken temporary residence in order to wrap the record up, his version of pulling an all-nighter. West is not a culture war novice and some would argue everything he does is a calculated ploy to elicit a specific reaction. Like clockwork, that's what the Internet did.
Examples
Adwait Patil
3. M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Beach
The meme
Renowned horror-with-a-twist director M. Night Shyamalan's new movie "Old" premiered in theaters on July 23. The greatest part is you don't even need to see it or know the twist to enjoy the premise of the film: a family goes to a beach that they quickly discover makes you age very quickly.
I have not seen it yet, nor would I want to spoil it for anyone, but what I can do is provide ample tweets from people thoroughly amused by the beach that makes you old. Enjoy.
Examples
On that note, I've got a theory related to the next meme: Bennifer is still the Bennifer from the early 2000s, they just went to the 'Old' beach.
Molly Bradley
2. Bennifer 2.0's Butt Touch
The meme
Time is not a line, but a circle, as I think all of us can agree, especially with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck doing their best to bring us back to 2002. Not only are the two back together, but they seem to be modeling their PDA from shots from Lopez's "Jenny From the Block" music video.
The internet greeted Affleck's butt grab with relish. Some zeroed in on the picture itself, while others had a field day re-imagining other famous ex-couples we would like to see get back together.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
1. That's A HIPAA Violation
The meme
With the Delta variant of the coronavirus rapidly spreading throughout the United States, journalists have been asking public figures directly if they've gotten vaccinated.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had a curious response to the question, saying she didn't have to answer because of a medical privacy law.
"You see, with HIPAA rights, we don't have to reveal our medical records, and that also involves our vaccine records," she claimed.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also recently refused to answer a reporter's question regarding whether he's been vaccinated by saying "I think that's HIPAA."
HIPAA, which is an acronym for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, a federal law that prevents health care providers from sharing a patient's medical records without their permission, doesn't actually prevent journalists from asking people whether they've been vaccinated.
Following these high profile instances of people misattributing HIPAA, a meme was born and the internet had a field day with other humorous instances of someone claiming HIPAA as a reason to withhold information.
Examples
James Crugnale
