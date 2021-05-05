Here's Why OutKast's 'Hey Ya!' Is A Lot Darker Than You Might Have Realized
Is Outkast's "Hey Ya!" — ostensibly a bubblegum pop hit about shaking it like a Polaroid picture — the saddest song ever written?
The group tweeted out a meme on Monday that called attention to the surprisingly sorrowful lyrics in their 2004 bop.
TikToker @elizadeva shed light upon the bleak meaning of the song in her "Songs That Hit Different When You Know What They're Written About" video explaining that André 3000 is saying that "in modern-day relationships, people stay in them because they just don't want to be alone, not because of their love for the other person."
