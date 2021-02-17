Here's What It Would Be Like If White People Faced Microaggressions At Work
This is almost too painfully accurate.
[Via TikTok]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
This is almost too painfully accurate.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
With Texas facing some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in decades, people have been posting photos and videos that capture how freezing cold it is in the Lone Star state.
Diving into the potential health benefits of the Silicon Valley billionaire's very strange breakfast.
This is almost too painfully accurate.
It only helps and never hurts to know multiple languages.
When an 11-year-old Black girl in Jim Crow America discovers a seemingly worthless plot of land she has inherited is worth millions, everything in her life changes — and the walls begin to close in. The untold story brought to life from thousands of pages of archival documents.
If you're thinking of giving up chocolate, alcohol, caffeine or meat — some of the most popular sacrifices — here's what you should know about how doing so will affect your brain and body.
Stella the yellow lab, who famously loves to jump into piles of leaves, also loves to knock down snowmen.
This same thing happened a decade ago, but limited steps were taken to prevent it from happening again.
After filing a bombshell lawsuit accused her former boyfriend of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, the singer opens up exclusively to ELLE about her ordeal.
After backing out of the driveway, a truck found itself sliding down a street covered in black ice.
One advantage of being a cat, or a stingray, is not having to think about time this way (and, by extension, death). But are they entirely free from the temporal plane?
Rebecca Mix, a writer from Michigan who said she had lived through "many power outages in negative temperatures," offered some helpful tips for staying warm in a house without heat.
Larry Kudlow spent his first day at Fox Business swearing at Vice President Kamala Harris after she said there was "no national strategy or plan for vaccinations."
Her life in South Korea seemed perfect: new friends, a burgeoning career, reality-TV fame. But she was about to become notorious — disappearing without a trace, only to reappear pledging allegiance to North Korea. What happened to Lim Ji-hyun?
The weather has been truly atrocious recently, so we're stocking up on hand warmers.
A craftsman builds a bike that can be rode on a completely frozen lake: the icуcycle.
Millions of people are losing sleep and health in an attempt to snatch Sony's latest console.
The massive crater appeared violently and explosively in the Siberian tundra last year. It was the 17th hole to appear in the remote Yamal and Gyda peninsulas in the Russian Arctic since the first was spotted in 2013, mystifying scientists.
He has a will of his own, and you can't tell him what to do.
Sexperts weigh in on the importance of the post-sex shower.
Christopher McDonald resurrected his infamous "Happy Gilmore" villain to respond to Adam Sandler and celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary.
This year, the Venetians are embracing the last chance they will get to celebrate alone.
The first casino Donald Trump ever built has been closed since 2014. The 39-story building came tumbling down on Wednesday morning after a scheduled implosion.
In the midst of Texas's weather-induced blackout, the Colorado City mayor Tim Boyd posted his thoughts to Facebook: "No one owes you [or] your family anything," he said. "I'm sick and tired of people looking for a damn handout!"
Four reasons: social distancing, seasonality, seroprevalence, and shots
It's astonishing how much damage can be caused to a bumper that is mismatched.
Rush Limbaugh, the conservative media icon who for decades used his perch as the king of talk-radio to shape the politics of both the Republican Party and nation, died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.
Wirecutter claimed that these bike locks would be hard to pick. Youtuber LockPickingLawyer begs to differ.
Controversial YouTuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul topped the list, with his brother Logan in second.
Internal documents show how Amazon secretly favored big sellers on its India platform and got around rules meant to protect the country's small retailers.
The singer opens up to Gayle King about her abuse allegations against Shia LaBeouf.
The new social media app is tapping into the public's desperate need to connect — and it's becoming a flashpoint in the culture wars.
In the '80s, the spy agency investigated the "Gateway Experience" technique to alter consciousness and ultimately escape spacetime. Here is everything you need to know.
We feel sorry for the Dunkin' Donuts employee who had to deal with this.
Lost wind power makes up only a fraction of the reduction in power-generating capacity that has brought outages to millions of Texans across the state during a major winter storm.
Why that descriptor carries creepy vibes, and how to reword it.
"Cruella" is set in 1970s London and focuses on how one of Disney's most famous villains came to be. "Cruella" premieres in May.
A security researcher found one of the first examples of malware written to run natively on Apple's M1 processors.
Fakes and little-known brands still abound, even as health officials have advised us to up our mask game. Here's what to do.
"It is just a lie that wind turbines, 'green energy' are the root causes of the problems in Texas right now," Hayes said on his program Tuesday.
"This is where there has not been good reporting on this."
Not only does this retro-style controller work on the Switch, but it works well with the PC, Android phones and even Raspberry Pi emulation setups.
What are the biggest mistakes that student films make?
Jacob Stolworthy talks to Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin about their darkly hilarious little-seen indie, which is a cult classic-in-waiting.
YouTube star GeoWizard, aka Tom Davies, shares some straight talk about his linear style of adventure.
The Action Lab explains what Fata Morgana and Looming are, and how they make vessels in the ocean appear to "float."
John Simmit reveals the truth about Tubby custard — and those reggae references you may have missed.