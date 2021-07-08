Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
BE PREPARED
·Updated:

While watching "The Lion King," TikToker @deadboydetective observed that the voice of Scar — Jeremy Irons, — appears to get an assist from another voice actor during the finale of his show-stopping number, "Be Prepared." While watching some early production footage, he realized Disney ended up using the voice of Jim Cummings in the final cut. Cummings revealed to the Huffington Post why there's a discrepancy in the voice-over.

"Jeremy developed vocal problems while he was recording that number for 'The Lion King,'" he said in 2011. "So the producers asked me to come in and replace Mr. Irons. Sing the last third of 'Be Prepared' in his place."

@deadboydetective

Something in 'Lion King' you never noticed. #disney #lionking #jimcummings #movie #music #lionkingmusic #disneyfact #disneyfactsyoudontknow

♬ original sound – Deadboy Detective

[Via TikTok]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x