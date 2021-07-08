Here's Something You Might Not Have Noticed During This One Scene In 'The Lion King'
While watching "The Lion King," TikToker @deadboydetective observed that the voice of Scar — Jeremy Irons, — appears to get an assist from another voice actor during the finale of his show-stopping number, "Be Prepared." While watching some early production footage, he realized Disney ended up using the voice of Jim Cummings in the final cut. Cummings revealed to the Huffington Post why there's a discrepancy in the voice-over.
"Jeremy developed vocal problems while he was recording that number for 'The Lion King,'" he said in 2011. "So the producers asked me to come in and replace Mr. Irons. Sing the last third of 'Be Prepared' in his place."
[Via TikTok]