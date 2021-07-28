Trending
Here's How Houston's Airport Reduced Traveler Complaints With This One Clever Design Trick
Travelers to Houston's airport used to complain frequently about the long waits at baggage claim. Even when they increased baggage handlers to improve wait time, people still kvetched.

Then, in a stroke of genius, someone suggested moving arrival gates away further from the main terminal and drastically increased the time it took passengers to pick up their bags. Surprisingly, people stopped complaining.

[Via TikTok]

