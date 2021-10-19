Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
A LITTLE BIRDIE TOLD ME
·Updated:

Studies have shown it's a pretty effective way to measure whether or not a relationship is going to make it long-term.

@abrahampiper

Google "the Atlantic masters of love" for more #relationships #love #gottman #love #romance #keepitsimple #marriage #marriagegoals #relationshiptips #couplestherapy

♬ original sound – Abraham Piper


[Via TikTok]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x