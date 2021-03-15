Here's A Painfully Funny Parody Of What It's Like To Call 911 In New York City
It's not always the most helpful thing, getting in touch with a NYC 911 dispatcher.
[Via TikTok]
People who stormed the Capitol were radicalized by what they consumed online and in social media. That should sound familiar: Ten years ago, ISIS used a similar strategy to lure Americans to Syria.
A gaping flaw in SMS lets hackers take over phone numbers in minutes by simply paying a company to reroute text messages.
Putting the key in between your fingers to protect yourself might not be the most ideal way.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
By 2022, Google plans to entirely eliminate third-party cookie tracking in Chrome browser. Here is what to expect from the marketing industry.
So much to be happy about: two women in Best Director! Maria Bakalova! "Minari!" And so much to be confused about it, too — make the "Da 5 Bloods" snubs make sense.
Wind turbines are meant to help with global warming, but not exactly the way he thought it would be.
She escaped a crazed psychopath at 16. Decades later, as the BTK serial killer terrorizes Wichita, she has to run for her life again. The identity of her tormentor is too chilling to believe.
There's good reason to be optimistic about where the US could be by summer as COVID-19 vaccinations accelerate.
"It's just me launching something that's really not intended to be launched."
Consent has been portrayed as the cure for all the ills of our sexual culture. But what if the injunction to "know what you want" is another form of coercion?
Sales are up 232% and bikes have been on back order for months. Here's what it's like to deliver Peloton bikes in a year when everyone's ordering them.
This is a dog that's totally in his element.
Want to get in on Apple's top of the line wireless earbuds? Amazon is discounting them to just $199.99 right now.
This is both romantic and heart-pounding.
British TV executives see opportunity — and money to be made — in bringing American cable-style clashes to their screens.
"Oh, is my connection bad? I'm so sorry, I'll just drop out and fix it."
You want some real drip? Try keeping a gold-plated wallet on you.
There's something indescribably reassuring knowing that our prized furry pals are drinking fresh clean water.
While we're thrilled that we're getting into the sunny part of the year, our eyes are starting to get pretty tired. Thankfully, Huckberry makes some very stylish sunglasses that only cost 45 bucks.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
It's human nature to spot patterns in data. But we should be careful about finding causal links where none may exist.
Derek DelGaudio has written a book about his stint as a crooked poker dealer.
Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace put Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy on the spot and questioned his decision to oppose the $1.9 trillion relief bill.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
We're trying to imagine the reactions of people watching this with their family in CBS.
A new bill proposes making daylight saving time permanent. But for one family, it already is.
The filmmaking legend's abuse allegations are currently being explored in "Allen v. Farrow." But he also harbored a tight bond with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
The Action Lab takes the recent viral TikTok trend of cocoa powder not getting wet, in water or milk, and explains why cocoa is so hydrophobic.
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight." Oliver breaks down where Carlson came from and why his rhetoric is so dangerous.
New research reveals a causal effect of daylight on brain opioid signaling.
New groups are gamifying ham radio, and taking participants to new heights in the process.
Weather presenter Saya Hiyama seamlessly transitioned from talking about shogi, otherwise know as Japanese chess, to reporting about an earthquake alert.
"Coronasomnia" — the inability to fall and stay asleep — is a huge problem for many during the pandemic, yet people don't always choose the best ways to catch some zzz's. Here are 10 common mistakes and what to do about them.
An overlooked consequence of huge deficit spending during the COVID-19 pandemic could be further loss of public trust in the government.
A lot of people like to cite "Scott's Tots" as the worst episode of "The Office," but the answer is more complicated.
Wood has filled a void left in the conspiracy movement when Biden won, and its anonymous leader when silent.
Elon Musk is not your typical CEO. Now he has a new title to prove it.
No box is flawless, but the steel one did last the longest under immense pressure.
A new feature has appeared at smoke shops in Montana, gas stations in the Carolinas and delis in far-flung corners of New York City: a brightly-lit bitcoin ATM, where customers can buy or sell digital currency and sometimes extract hard cash.
There's more the Biden administration can do to make a sharp break with his predecessors' policies on unaccompanied minors.
Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are teaming up to deal with new threats in the absence of Steve Roger's Captain America. The new Marvel series will steam on Disney+ this Friday.
The Clemente brothers went from the FBI to Hollywood murder consultants. Now they're rebooting "America's Most Wanted."
The $1.9 trillion package is a big bet by the party that it will restore a sense of normalcy by the 2022 elections and that voters will defy history and reward Democrats with more seats in Congress.
We're suspecting that the deer were startled by the traffic and blinded by the glare of sunlight when they ran into a house's driveway. Fortunately, the deer seem to be okay.
On r/VirginityExchange, inexperience isn't just welcome — it's a membership requirement.
At $2.99 per bottle, Two Buck Chuck is one of TJ's all-time best-selling products. So where did it come from? And how did it get so cheap?
Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price helped ensure that these ridiculous billboards from developer Ara Tavitian could be installed.