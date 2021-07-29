Trending
Picks Video Long Reads Tech Culture Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

DON'T LET THE TRUTH GET IN THE WAY OF A GOOD QUOTE
gawker.com

For centuries, people have claimed that Marie Antoinette said, "Let them eat cake," which she didn't. But it's online culture, particularly the prevalence of websites dedicated entirely to inspirational quotes (BrainyQuote, A-Z Quotes, QuoteFancy) that means everyone's aunt Linda can log onto Facebook and misquote Gandhi to everyone she knows, at once.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x