AIR OUT GRIEVANCES
Is their delivery style more Alaska Airlines or United Airlines?

@cool.dad.72

Gotta love the airlines. #dadsoftiktok #airlines #packagedelivery

♬ 90s mashup – Joebot the Robot 🤖
@cool.dad.72

American Airlines is still delayed. #airlines #packagedelivery #dadsoftiktok

♬ 90s mashup – Joebot the Robot 🤖
@cool.dad.72

American finally arrived from DFW! #packagedelivery #airlines #dadsoftiktok

♬ 90s mashup – Joebot the Robot 🤖


[Via TikTok]

Diary Of A Storm Chaser
EYE OF THE STORM
adventure-journal.com

People often ask me about the dangers of storm chasing. Put it this way: my parents are not too keen with my chosen activity. Before Covid, my day job was as a wedding photographer. They certainly preferred me photographing newlyweds, because it is of course a lot less risky. But it's also a lot less exciting!

