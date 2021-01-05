Here's A Cheeky Parody Of How People Go On And On On Podcasts Without Actually Saying Anything
It's all sound and neutrality, signifying nothing.
[Via Twitter]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
It's all sound and neutrality, signifying nothing.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
What if my note-taking system could think for me?
A bioengineering researcher shares his experience getting the Moderna jabs before everyone else — or so he thought.
It's all sound and neutrality, signifying nothing.
A Spongebob fan assembled a rap verse using the magic of 15.ai to generate the voices.
Democrats will hold the edge with a split Senate, giving them a shot at governing.
It's cold out. Nobody wants to remove their gloves to answer a text. Get some capacitive gloves, and they'll work just fine on your touchscreen.
It's not every day that you write to someone and get a response back.
Four years and a protest explosion after sheriff's deputies shot Renee Davis to death, her family is still demanding justice.
Jerrold Haas was on the brink of blockchain riches. Then his body was found in the woods of southern Ohio.
"Dive back into the sceptic tank for this class saga of one film's quest to win an Oscar… only to lose out to 'Forrest Gump.'"
Dr. Dre is at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm, TMZ has learned.
A distant galaxy should have a back hole that is billions of times more massive than the Sun, but it's nowhere to be found. Where is it?
Trump supporters protesting the election began demonstrating in Washington DC and one speaker encouraged attendees to flout social distancing conventions.
Debunking the myth that the great national park was a wilderness untouched by humans.
While government officials have deemed the threat not credible, the breach raises serious questions about the security of air traffic control frequencies, which carry instructions to pilots.
Imagery from the Cold War's Corona satellites is helping scientists fill in how we have changed our planet in the past half century.
In his new book, Dr. Avi Loeb argues 'Oumuamua, which passed by Earth in 2017, wasn't a comet but rather alien technology.
Jen Parker Davis has a hilarious idea for how Hilaria Baldwin's first date with Alec Baldwin probably went.
A tale of fire and autumnal spice.
The director of "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" tells The Last Laugh podcast how Maria Bakalova infiltrated OAN to get to Rudy Giuliani — and what really went down in that hotel room.
It sounds like if you were dreaming your own Beatles songs in your head.
Leaked files from IRI Consultants, a top union avoidance firm hired by Google, show how it collects data on workers' personality, motivations and work ethic to bust unions.
From the unboxing to the ad, this is spot-on.
See how the leading vaccines train the immune system to fight the virus.
The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in August will not be criminally charged, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan talks to Donald Trump's supporters in Georgia who insist he'll be inaugurated as president again despite the evidence to the contrary.
Sandals and Beaches Resorts founder Stewart has died at age 79. The hospitality giant was suffering from a "very recent health diagnosis," his son confirmed.
After the "Eternals" star shared a seemingly innocent photo, the conversation turned nasty.
It's all about pushing the right buttons.
How urban explorers uncovered the site — and the memory — of a covert Cold War-era accident.
"Call your doctor"? Just one question: how?
Technology has made Mahjong mesmerizing to watch.
So much for coasting. In his 18th season, and just three months removed from winning a title, the 36-year-old James is doing anything but resting on his laurels.
Though she originally found stardom in the 1980s, Roberts fell out of the spotlight until re-emerging in 1998 in the sitcom "That '70s Show."
Did Donald Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to overturn the election result break the law? LegalEagle's Devin Stone takes a look at whether Trump went too far.
Today is Election Day in Georgia, as residents of the Peach State cast their ballots once again for US Senate candidates. Here's what you need to know.
As the influence industry matures, its major players are starting to look like every other big business.
A 14-year-old girl was rescued after near disaster at Bristol Mountain Ski Resort in Upstate New York.
Organize your present and lend a helping hand to your future.
The number of people with COVID-19 inside ICUs has broken records for 16 consecutive days.
"Corona's not fake… but it's a hoax."
The feds tracked Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam to a New Hampshire hideaway using her cellphone data.
Regardless, they're not going away.
Hathaway and Ejiofor play a couple planning to pull off a heist during the COVID-19 pandemic in "Locked Down." The movie will stream on HBO Max on January 14.
White nationalists are returning to Washington to voice support for President Trump. Last month's protests turned violent with clashes between extremists, counter-demonstrators and bystanders.
Brian Kelly, The Points Guy, has created an empire dedicated to maximizing credit-card rewards and airline miles. What are they worth in a global pandemic — and why are they worth anything at all?
The Will Forte show "The Last Man On Earth" had some eerily prescient themes.