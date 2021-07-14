Trending
Picks Video Long Reads Tech Culture Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

CLOSE YOUR EYES AND LISTEN
bbc.com

In an ever-louder world, Gordon Hempton has spent more than 40 years speaking out about the importance of saving silence. Is the world finally ready to listen?

NO COCA-COLA, ONLY WATER PLEASE

Nike and Adidas control majority of the market share in soccer but in this year's Euro Championship it became clear that star players might be the biggest brand themself.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x