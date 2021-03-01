For many people in the TV industry, working long, grueling schedules on multiple projects is part and parcel of the job. It's not easy work, and if you're wondering which TV celebrity is the hardest-working of them all, Resume.io has a definitive answer after scouring through the TV credits of 505 celebrities from the last five years.

According to their ranking, Kevin Hart is the hardest-working celebrity on TV. He racked up 134 TV-related credits from 2016 to 2020, most of them from hosting and making guest appearances.

Following in second is James Corden, the host of "The Late Late Show With James Corden," who has 126 credits to his name. And tying in third place are "RuPaul's Drag Race" host and namesake RuPaul and Jimmy Kimmel, who hosts "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

If you want to know which celebrities are the hardest-working in certain genres, such as reality TV, soap operas and comedy, you can dig into the table here and play around with the different categories.

Or if you want to know about the hardest-working actors in Hollywood, head over to Resume.io.



