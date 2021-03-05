Guy Who's Worked At Starbucks For 10 Years Reveals How You Can Get A Free Coffee There
It may not be still happening during COVID-19 times, but here's a trick you can still keep in mind.
[Via TikTok]
This week's characters also include a sports reporter who fiercely defended the merits of unpaid internships, a governor whose tweet single-handedly got "I HATE IT HERE" to trend and more.
Intimacy between two people is like ping-pong, but with three people, it's like volleying a ball with no net, and no blueprint. That openness has changed my life.
It took $1 million to film and the short head-scratchingly included cameos from tightrope walker Philippe Petit and characters like King Kong, Al Capone and silent movie star Anna May Wong.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A GOP operative saw an opportunity for a new kind of candidate in a tiny town in Washington State.
Stealthing looks like assault, feels like assault and is widely seen as assault, but no laws exist to prevent it. Could a new California bill change the tide?
They think they're trying to be clever, but we see right through it.
Investors appear to be reconsidering the electric carmaker's high share price as other automakers gain market share.
President Biden may have to wait months longer to ride on a new Marine One helicopter because the aircraft designed by Lockheed Martin continues to pose a risk of scorching the South Lawn of the White House.
A woman upset with contemporary music looks back on some of the questionable lyrics of hits from the 1990s.
Your smart TV is spying on you. Here's how to stop it.
The popular daytime TV show seems to exploit the vulnerable people coming on the program for help.
Here's a hilarious compilation of Julia Morris, co-host of Australia's "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" pioneering the art of the whimsical television introduction.
The earthquake swarm is the culmination of more than a year of intense seismic activity. It could also herald decades of intermittent volcanic eruptions.
Jimmy Kimmel's interview with Sacha Baron Cohen took an unexpected direction when the actor's "side business" of selling vaccines to celebrities went south.
What made this console so special goes well beyond gimmicks.
Vaccines are rolling out with increasing speed, but we'll also need effective treatments, because new coronavirus cases will be a worldwide reality for years to come. Enter Jacob Glanville, a maverick San Francisco immunologist who believes he's found an unparalleled path to healing.
Flint and Tinder's waxed trucker jacket is an all-time best seller over at Huckberry, so this 20% discount is big news.
There's something indescribably reassuring knowing that our prized furry pals are drinking fresh clean water.
The Trigger Point Rocker not only helps with posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The electrical grids that connect parts of America are some of the "biggest machines ever built." But because Texas opted out of the big grids, they decided to go in alone and don't have to follow the same regulations as the others. And without the help of others, Texas went dark during the storm.
Sadly for me — and for all of us — it's not likely to ever come to the US.
From Yukon Gold to Baby Creamers, here's a useful explainer for cooking with every type of potato.
The visitors to Lisa's backyard don't know they are being photographed and so they let their personalities shine for the camera.
Last week, I ate the world's cheapest Michelin-starred meal: a chicken-and-rice dish in Singapore.
Directors Luka Hrgović & Dino Julius put together a Hollywood quality short film on a shoestring budget. (Via BoingBoing)
Japan gets all of the best Kit Kat flavors. Want to expand beyond the basic chocolate here in America? You'll want to try these delicious imports.
An illusion called "superior mirage" caused the vessel to look like it was hovering above the sea.
A cop from Neodesha, Kansas performs a bit while braving the snow.
Remember that most of them are invested in making it look quick and easy to you.
They promise to buy homes fast. Is it a scam?
Researcher Leonid Zaika takes us inside a polar bear den in the hinterlands of Siberia where mothers give birth to their young.
Some "Space Jam" fans are upset that Lola Bunny's modernized redesign appears less sexualized than in the 1996 movie.
Tiller Russell's new movie about dark-web kingpin Ross Ulbricht is a testament to just how fast the web — and the world it informs — can evolve.
Banksy revealed he was the culprit behind a mural on a prison wall with help from "The Joy Of Painting" host Bob Ross.
The CDC will soon issue guidelines for what the fully vaccinated can and cannot do. They will not be prescriptive, and people will still need to take precautions, but they should give the vaccinated some freedom.
I am not yet ready for The New Normal — the name that's being given to life post-pandemic.
Nicolas Bras builds his own mouth violin and tests it out.
This week's memes also include crying Boo from "Monsters, Inc.," you had to be there and more.
"I was kind of expecting there to be somebody."
Oh how the mighty have fallen.
Artists, influencers and the NBA are making millions from non-fungible tokens.
The photographer Maria Passer visited some of the ice-covered abandoned buildings of Vorkuta, a dwindling Russian coal-mining city north of the Arctic Circle.
If you've ever wondered about what the four little black or red triangles in airplanes are for, here's an explanation.
For some inexplicable reason Nintendo is taking a page out of the old Disney playbook, sticking some of their games out of reach and back in the vault.
The browser maker also intends to pay people for using its new search engine.
There's a weird piece of stock footage included in the "Malcolm in the Middle" title sequence that has long been considered lost media, until now.