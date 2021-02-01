👋 Welcome to Digg

THAT JUST WON'T CUT IT

Digg · Updated:

TikToker Dad Dancer has a series of videos that's meant to to irk people with how unsatisfying they are. We're here to say he succeeded.

@dad.dancer

It's been a while since I did one of these. Hope you enjoy part 23 😂 #satisfying #unsatisfying #trigger #fyp

♬ Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! – Vengaboys

@dad.dancer

So much to enjoy about this one! How many can you count? 😂 #trigger #satisfying #notsatisfying #fyp

♬ Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! – Vengaboys

@dad.dancer

The series nobody wanted is BACK. Doing simple things to trigger people. #satisfying #unsatisfying #trigger

♬ Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! – Vengaboys


[Via TikTok]

