Guy Asks Random Stranger With An Ice Cream Cone 'Is New York Dead?', Gets An Unexpected Response
How can New York be dead when you get hilarious encounters like this?
[Via Instagram]
How can New York be dead when you get hilarious encounters like this?
[Via Instagram]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
An excessive list for an excessive franchise.
How can New York be dead when you get hilarious encounters like this?
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The falling beam unfortunately injured two workers at a construction site in Boston University.
Some of these peepers have eyepopping abilities.
Whether it's to improve your skin and overall health, or you're just looking to hop on the most recent trned, oversized water bottles are all the rage right now.
You'd think that with billions dollars at stake, these mishaps would be avoidable, but you would be wrong.
This week's characters include a state-run social media account with ill-advised use of emojis, a movie reviewer with the anti-Shrek take that nobody asked for, and more.
Objections to the appointment of Nikole Hannah-Jones to an academic chair are the latest instance of conservatives using the state to suppress ideas they consider dangerous.
What it means when you order a Long Island ice tea versus a seltzer.
If the former president is charged, Americans will be shocked.
"Also, we just need to travel. Sounds crazy, but we really do."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
YouTuber Jordan Liles uses all the visual cues provided by three vintage photos of New York City to figure out the exact date the photos were taken.
Citizen would deploy private security forces at the request of app users, according to documents and sources.
How American corporate and government entities have been cooperating on a vastly more costly, complex and deadly energy project for well over a century: gasoline.
In this resurfaced clip from 2012, a young reporter gets to interview Tommy Lee Jones during the "Men In Black 3" press junket and the clash in personalities is stark.
Before I go any further, let me state emphatically that I am not out to dissuade anyone from wearing a bike helmet. (From 2018)
A lot of the popular depictions of atoms are lacking. YouTuber minutephysics tries to come up with a better way to visualize atoms.
As dating and marriage evolve, so is the way couples are splitting finances.
Lady Gaga made the revelation during the first episode of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new Apple TV+ mental health series, "The Me You Can't See."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Who says leaf blowers are only reserved for cleaning out leaves?
They're filling up while the filling's good.
This wildly impressive jacket is waterproof, anti-odor, thermo-regulating and perfect for every single season.
These flyweight shorts from Relwen are easy to love thanks to a little bit of spandex stretch to stay comfort week after week.
We're not missing out on the joys of the outdoors this summer — even if we need to be extra careful. We're treating ourselves to new trunks, and we'll be getting our money's worth.
Tsökahovi Tewanima held an American record in running for decades, but his training at the infamous Carlisle school kept him from his ancestral Hopi lands.
Bill Burr explains to Conan O'Brien how the internet has become a disinformation machine.
With an expanded Shopify partnership, Google makes it easier to discover billions of new products from smaller brands.
Calling this "gross" doesn't even begin to describe it.
In the Driftless, a rare combination of geological quirks has preserved ancient ecosystems. But climate change is coming.
British Airways Flight 5390 was the nightmare scenario come to life that every pilot fears.
Supermassive black holes emit jets of white-hot plasma that stretch thousands of light-years across the cosmos. For the first time, researchers have identified what's creating these jets.
In the coming decades, governments and private companies will set up permanent bases on the Moon and Mars. And at some point, the first galactic baby will be born.
Sandwiches between two houses in Brooklyn is a secret vent for subway trains.
RIP LiveLeak, the go-to destination for clips too graphic for YouTube. Hayden Hewitt reflects on 15 years of shock and awe.
Learn about the parks, reservations, important figures and more about each state in the union.
Who needs sleep when they can sing?
The entertainment industry's coddling of jerks is coming under examination. Sort of.
She went undercover to catch a rapist. Two decades later, she finally got her chance.
Stop trying to make supper slabs happen. They're never going to happen.
The singer opens up about his career trajectory, his struggle with dissociative disorder and his "Butter Miracle, Suite One" EP.
The killing of Andrew Brown Jr. highlights a problem departments have struggled to address.
We want all conversations with strangers to be as sweet as this one turned out to be.
"I've never seen anything like it," said co-owner Jacob Hanchar.
Plastic Waste Makers index identifies those driving climate crisis with virgin polymer production.
Predominantly run by fans somewhat bafflingly dedicated to the fifth-largest retailer in the world, the accounts don't represent aspirational brand presentations so much as people who have taken it onto themselves to act as human coupon books.
Accolades for "showing up" have been around much longer than the internet — all told, about 100 years. We explain why they should stay.