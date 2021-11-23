Goodnight Beans, In The Mood For Money And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week Thanksgiving has us ready to feast. Have a good one.

1. Make it make sense:

It's crazy how much cabbage they fit in one cabbage. — willy 💧 (@willystaley) November 22, 2021

2. The perfect iteration of this meme:

The shrimp urge to fry rice — ericy (@ihatethiskid) November 20, 2021

3. Who is he:

Holy infant so tender and mild implies the existence of a holy infant so tough and spicy — It's a Vaughnderful Life (@gvaughnjoy) November 22, 2021

4. The perfect tweet for the between-Halloween-and-Thanksgiving season:

The ghosts of Italian turkeys are gobble ghouls — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) November 22, 2021

5. The real forever war:

this year i'm thankful for the canned seltzer arms race. they've been working on seltzer like it's the cure for cancer, and i couldn't be happier. — Marc G (@mac_gere) November 21, 2021

6. Goodnight beans:

Accidentally read "goodnight beans" instead of "goodnight bears" in Goodnight Moon, and now my toddler is repeating "goodnight beans" like it's a group chat. — Your Trusted Advisor (@3five9) November 16, 2021

7. I don't know which moms need to hear this but:

Guess Who I Saw At The Store (10 Minute Version) (Mom's Version) — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) November 18, 2021

8. Same:

I am in the mood to receive a life-changing amount of money — JP (@jpbrammer) November 16, 2021

9. I guess this is growing up:

Theater kids at

15: The characters in RENT shouldn't have to pay rent!

20: Of course the characters in RENT should have to pay rent.

25: No one should have to pay rent.

30: The characters in RENT are the only people who should have to pay rent. — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) November 22, 2021

10. Have a good one (1):

I love the phrase "have a good one" because it's just like, whatever you're having — a Monday, an existential crisis, an incredible mushroom trip, a murder fantasy — I hope it's good. — Rose Eveleth (is not here right now) (@roseveleth) November 22, 2021





For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.