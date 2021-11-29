How Can I Trust My Wife After She Secretly Wrote A Book And Sold It For Six Figures, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Can I Trust My Wife After She Secretly Wrote A Book And Sold It For Six Figures?

My wife is an accomplished author who also holds down a fulltime job in an unrelated field, mostly for the benefits. When we had our first child last year, we agreed that she would pause her writing career — something had to go with a new baby at home. Except, it turns out she didn't pause it. She got a great idea for a new novel, wrote it secretly during her lunch break at work, and sold it for $100,000. I feel so many things right now; it's hard to be mad at someone when they casually tell you your son's college education is now paid for, and her lunch hour is technically hers to do as she wishes. But she went against our deal! She could have been home an hour earlier every night this year if she hadn't done this project, and when I think back on all the times she's been tired or grumpy in the past year, I now blame the book (even though it could have just been caring for a newborn). How do I trust her to keep to her word? How should I feel right now?

Jenée Desmond-Harris rules that the letter writer's wife didn't violate the letter writer's trust in any meaningful way. "When she said she would pause her writing career, there's no way she interpreted that agreement as a ban on writing," she writes. "Even with that deal in place, she didn't owe you and the baby every ounce of her energy or a full accounting of how she spends every minute of her day." Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Push My Employee Out Because She Refuses To Lie To Customers?

I am the owner of a very small company, around 15 people total. We are a niche online retailer. We do the vast majority of our sales through a popular online marketplace, but also have a company webstore where customers can order our products. Because we are so small, we cannot accommodate order cancellations, and we rarely offer refunds. All of our products are warrantied and we use high quality shipping carriers to minimize losses. Refunds are granted in very limited circumstances. We only cancel orders in cases where our security system detects fraud, or if a duplicate order was placed in error. Again this is a decision that has been made for the good of the company, as we operate on very, very slim margins. Our customer service policy is posted on our website, but does not explicitly mention that we do not accept cancellations or offer refunds. Our internal policy is that when a cancellation is requested we tell the customer their order has already shipped and therefore cannot be cancelled. In situations where a customer has not received their order, we will reship it or they can forfeit their order, customer's choice. My employee has worked here for over a year and will not answer order cancellation emails. She says this is because she cannot tell lies due to her religious beliefs… Her proposed solution is to tell customers in this situation that we do not accept cancellations and to tell them why (our company cannot handle the losses). The problem with that is obviously the optics are terrible, if a screenshot of such a message were to make it onto social media... The number of emails that she leaves takes up at least 30 minutes of my day, every day, and I am already working 12+ hours daily running the company and have young kids at home too. I am not open to revisiting the customer service policy. Ultimately, I would like to replace her with someone who can execute our policies as I instruct, without needing to proofread excessive numbers of emails daily. However, because she is objecting to this duty due to religious conviction, I feel my hands are tied in keeping her in the role or at least within the company. We do not have another vacancy that she could move into that would be appropriate to her skillset, nor can I afford to hire another employee without first letting one go. Is there a way I can manage this employee so that she will be able to do the job as it needs to be done? Should I start subtly managing her out?

Alison Green advises the letter writer to stop lying to customers. "You could solve this by just posting your no-cancellation policy on your website," she writes. "People deserve to know the terms of their purchase up-front so they can hold off if those terms don't work for them, and this way you won't need to lie to them later." Read the rest of her answer.

Why Does My Boyfriend Refer To Women By Their Physical Attributes Instead Of By Their Names?

When my boyfriend talks about women, he doesn't always refer to them by their name. In most cases, I don't know the individual. But even if he does refer to her by name, what bothers me is he always follows it by describing her boobs (i.e., "the one with the big boobs, she has got to be at least a 42D, they stick straight out," or, "she's petite with a very small waistline"). Yet, he says he loves my figure and always expresses he loves the way I'm built. I have ignored the "big boob" comments because (I'm guessing) he gets some kind of satisfaction from making them, so I have gone along with it. However, it is becoming increasingly annoying. How can I get him to stop these comments and either refer to the women by name, or "Jerry's wife," "the woman" or "the lady"? Frankly, I'm not interested in the description; her name will suffice. Also, can you explain why he always slips in the description of the woman's anatomy?

Abigail Van Buren informs the letter writer that her boyfriend does not see women as individuals. "A direct way to get your boyfriend to cut it out would be to tell him in plain English that the graphic description of these women's anatomy is a huge turnoff," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Be Concerned That My Friend Blew Off Another Friend Whose Dad Was Dying Of Cancer?

I was a co-maid of honor at my friend's wedding. The other maid of honor, "Kate," was moody and rude, mainly to me but generally as well, even more so than usual. I just ignored Kate, as it was my friend's big day. A few weeks later, the bride told me Kate's dad was dying of cancer and Kate had tried to call my friend, the bride, leading up to the wedding to talk. My friend said she just didn't have time due to wedding planning, and now doesn't want to be friends with Kate anymore because of the way Kate acted at the wedding. I was kind of floored. Friendship means being there for a friend who is going through one of the worst times of their lives, even if it's just for a phone call, and that should eclipse last-minute wedding details. I wouldn't act out as Kate did but I do understand why she felt that way. By the end of the day Kate seemed to have a great time. This has made me question my friendship with the bride. If she is willing to write off her best friend for a bad moment, whom she has known for longer and was closer to, how will I be treated in the future?

Carolyn Hax encourages the letter writer to talk to the bride to find out more before writing her off entirely. "This isn't just a how-will-she-treat-me question, though that's valid; it's a character question," she writes. "As in, does the bride have any, or is she always me-first?" Read the rest of her answer.

After 60 Years, How Can I Get Past My Anger At My High-School Friend For Gossiping About Me After I Bombed A Test?

I am a 76-year-old woman who is still not over her teenage friendship troubles. I should preface this entry by stating that I am by no means stuck in the past. This instance simply comes to mind whenever I face shortcomings in life. I'll now set the scene: It was early September of 1962. I had just turned 17, and I was a senior in an all-girls Catholic high school. I was a particularly gifted student with mostly As and the occasional B-plus in history or arithmetic. My parents had a strong sense of pride in my work and thus had very high standards for my test scores. My literature class proved to be much harder than I had expected, and at the very first test of the year, I flunked. I mean, I totally bombed it. I didn't want my parents to be upset with me, so I lied to them and said that I had gotten an A-minus. My best friend at the time, "Lisa," who was also in this particular class, had gotten a very high score and, to put it nicely, she was not quiet about it. Later on that same week, my parents invited Lisa over for supper. As expected, she was boasting about her score. My parents had mentioned that I had also done well, to which Lisa answered, "What are you talking about? She practically bombed that test." My parents found out the truth, and I was grounded until the end of the year. Not only that, I had lost trust in Lisa, although it was not her fault. I did not blame her. About three months later was the big winter formal, where my school and the brother school down the road would gather for the dance. I, of course, was still grounded, but by a crazy turn of events, my angel of a mother decided to let me go. I hadn't told anybody I was going — not even Lisa. When I got to the dance, I was horrified. It was a blast up until I overheard Lisa telling my classmates that I was a liar and a troublemaker. I did not speak to Lisa again after that. I graduated high school and became a secretary at the front desk of a local office and moved on with life, but every time I experienced hardship, this instance would replay in my mind. I feel that I am being held back by teenage drama. I feel that I have long moved past Lisa, but the feeling of betrayal I feel will never leave.

Annie Lane urges the letter writer to seek out therapy to help her make peace with this incident. "You connect this instance to your 'shortcomings,' but do remember, a teenage fib to your parents and a failed test hardly define the person you grew up to become," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Write A Note To My Neighbors Telling Them Their Christmas Decorations Are Encroaching On My Thanksgiving?

I would appreciate your point of view on when Christmas decorations should begin appearing in front yards. I grew up with an unwritten rule that you do not put anything out until the Friday after Thanksgiving. With "holiday creep" continually pushing retailers to put Halloween items out in August, I am appalled that my neighbors began setting up their Christmas decorations the first weekend of November. I want to give them a friendly note to wait until a more appropriate time. At this point, I'm subjected to three months, versus two, of their display, and it encroaches on my Thanksgiving. Grrrrrr.

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin agree with the letter writer on principle but discourage their plan to write a note. "The thing to remember about neighbors is that they know where you live," they write. "Therefore, you should confine your growling to matters of greater consequence." Read the rest of their answer.