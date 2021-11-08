Was I Wrong To Deny My Daughter The Birthday Cake She Asked For, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Was I Wrong To Deny My Daughter The Birthday Cake She Asked For Because I Knew Her Brother Wouldn't Like It?

I have two kids, a daughter, 8, and a son, 5. My son is a picky eater and has very intense likes and dislikes. He likes enough foods and gets enough calories that our pediatrician is not concerned, but trying to introduce new foods has always been a dramatic struggle. My daughter is a much better eater, and generally does not complain about what is being served or trying new tastes and textures. My daughter's birthday was last week, and she requested a strawberry cheesecake. She said it's her new "favorite" after recently trying it when visiting a friend. I have always baked a chocolate cake from scratch for all my kids' birthdays. Both my kids like chocolate cake and it is an easy, fun tradition. I know my son would not like cheesecake and would throw a fit if we served a dessert that he didn't want to eat. So I explained this to my daughter, and she was sad, but understood. I made the chocolate cake like normal, everyone enjoyed it and her birthday dinner went off without a hitch. I mentioned this to a couple of friends, and they think I handled it wrong. They said that by not giving my daughter the cake she asked for, especially for her birthday, I was teaching her that her needs will only ever come second to her brother's. They also mentioned that they think this is evidence of a larger pattern in which I rely too much on my daughter's easy, go-with-the-flow nature to mitigate her brother's tantrums. I was shocked to hear this. It's only a birthday cake! And yes, my daughter is the easier child and can be reasoned with at a level my son can't yet, so I do ask her to be a good role model for her brother and to be the one to compromise when their wants are at odds with one another. But these are good skills for her to have in life and will build a strong foundation for her to be a good person as she grows up. My son will get these lessons too, but I'm not going to make him suffer in the meantime for the principle of it when his sister is happy to go along with what I tell her. I'm just not sure if my friends have a point and I'm actually doing something wrong here. Any advice?

[Slate]

Stacia L. Brown agrees with the letter writer's friends. "[T]his was your daughter's birthday, not your son's," she writes. "She requested a different cake on a special occasion — a day meant to celebrate her. You should've gotten her the cheesecake." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Buy Medical Equipment For My Ailing Brother, Who Has Given Me And My Husband Lots Of Help Over The Years?

What do I owe my siblings, if anything? My husband has been fortunate enough to make a lot of money, and we agreed long ago that it was for us and our adult sons, not our (many) deadbeat relatives. My older brother pretty much raised me and helped my husband when starting out. Brother had a severe stroke three years ago, and Second Wife claims they have gone through all their savings and are now $140,000 in debt with all the costs. She is trying to guilt me into helping them. I do not feel this is appropriate. She did quit her job to take care of him, but they were improvident and did not buy long-term care insurance. I ask her why she does not put him in a home or hire a full-time aide and she says they can't afford it… Second Wife had the nerve to ask me to help buy Brother an oxygen concentrator. It is expensive: $2,500. I think this is pushing it. She comes off as bitter, so we said no. Now she tells me she will have to launch a GoFundMe, because otherwise they will lose their house. This will be extremely embarrassing to my husband and me, because we are prominent in the community. What do you advise?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax urges the letter to stop prioritizing their own prominence and start prioritizing their brother's well-being. "If a sibling needs help, then you help — especially one to whom you're indebted," she writes. "If you can't trust his wife, then pay providers directly." Read the rest of her answer.

Did My Son's 'Zero-Tolerance' School Overreact By Suspending Him For Bringing A Knife To School?

My 12-year-old son is — and I say this lovingly — a huge nerd. He attends a school where a lot of the other kids have grown up quickly. He's in seventh grade, and many of his classmates are already dating, involved in drugs, or in home situations where they see unhealthy behaviors quite frequently. As a result, his school's discipline system is pretty strict. They have a "zero-tolerance" policy for alcohol/drugs/weapons/bullying/etc. At first, this was appealing to me, as it made me feel reassured that even if his classmates brought illicit items to school, the school would swiftly take care of it. Well, this has come back to bite us. My son brought a small knife to school as part of an anime costume for a pre-Halloween Spirit Week. It was less than 5 inches in length and apparently related to his favorite show (he has a small friend group who gather in a teacher's classroom to watch the show at lunch daily). Because of the zero-tolerance policy, my son was immediately suspended for five days. He was completely devastated. He's a good kid who's never gotten in trouble at school. He was dealt with very sternly by the assistant principal, and is now convinced the AP and all his other teachers "hate" him. He's also worried about what the other kids will think. We're not sure how many of the students know exactly what happened, or whether rumors will be spread that he brought a knife to school. Setting aside those immediate concerns, I also feel like the school overreacted and I'm not thrilled about the idea of sending him back. Can you provide a reality check? Did the school handle this correctly? Did I fail as a parent because my kid brought a weapon to school? How can I help him navigate his return to school after the suspension in a way that preserves his self-esteem, but still helps him understand that what he did was wrong? Please advise.

[Slate]

Doyin Richards rules that the school acted properly by not bending the rules for a "good kid." "Even though he's hurting right now, remind him that this was an honest mistake and not an indictment," he writes. "This won't define his future. He'll be OK." Read the rest of his answer.

What Should I Do After A Pastor Publicly Prayed For My Bad Habits To Be Healed?

My daughter-in-law's mother has a brother who is a pastor. Recently, they held a small Sunday morning service at my daughter-in-law's house. The brother wanted to do a "laying on of hands," where he would say a short prayer about each person. When it was my turn, he put his hand on my head and prayed for "all my bad habits" to be healed. I was mortified. This was in front of my grown sons and other people I know. Everyone has some bad habits, but why would he single me out to shame and embarrass like that? I don't think his intentions were holy. Advice?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren gives the letter writer permission to call the pastor to share how the prayer made them feel. "You deserve an apology," she writes. "And if you are invited to any more of those small religious services, I suggest you politely decline." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Have Accepted A Job Without Knowing How Much It Paid?

Last month, I received a call from my friend Jason, a teacher at our local community college. His department was struggling to find teachers, and he wanted me to teach a class this semester. The students were already two weeks behind at that point. I said I would consider it and he gave my name to the head of the department. A week later, I got a call from Mark, the department head, saying he was pleased that I had agreed to teach the class. I asked what the salary would be, but he said HR would need a few days to evaluate my resume. He couldn't even give me a "ballpark" salary… At that point, the students were three weeks behind schedule. He asked if I could start teaching the next day and that we could negotiate the terms of my employment later that week. I agreed. Unfortunately, two days later Mark was moved to a different position. Since they were in a tough spot, I agreed to keep teaching, even though my contract was not settled yet. A week later, I messaged Mary, the new head of the department, stating that I was looking to get the terms of my employment. She said she was waiting to hear back from HR. I waited a few more days and followed up. Again, she was waiting for HR. I kept teaching. The next week I sent another email to Mary… She got back to me two days later and offered a salary 75% lower than what I used to make teaching at other colleges. I was shocked. I called Mary right away and calmly explained that I couldn't accept that salary. At that point, I had been teaching for over a month. She said that the salary was non-negotiable... I had to decline the terms of the contract and stopped teaching the next day. It didn't make financial sense for me to work for a quarter of my usual salary… I feel like they used me, knowing that I would never teach for a salary that low and hoping I would stay if they waited long enough to tell me. I helped them in good faith and I genuinely thought we could find an acceptable solution. Unfortunately, they weren't willing to negotiate. I feel bad for my students, and I don't know what to tell them. They will likely have to retake the class next semester. I also feel bad for my friend who recommended me for the job. What should I have done differently?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green opines that the letter writer shouldn't have started the job without an explicit, written salary agreement. "Saying 'I can't begin doing the work until I know what the pay is' would have been completely fine — people generally do not begin jobs without agreeing on pay, and it would have been really odd for them to balk at that," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Why Are Female Newscasters Allowed To Wear Sleeveless Tops?

I have noticed that many female TV anchors and reporters wear skimpy outfits that would be more appropriate at the beach. Men always dress in proper outfits, while many women wear sleeveless tops that do not look professional. Why are women allowed to do this?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin point out that female news presenters are generally professionally obligated to wear the clothes they wear on air. "You might consider the possibility that someone in the station or network hierarchy has decreed that female broadcasters should look flirty — like flight attendants, back when they were called stewardesses," they write. Read the rest of their answer.