Am I A Jerk For Not Packing My Husband's Suitcase For A Family Visit That I Wasn't Invited To, And Other Advice Column Questions

Am I A Jerk For Not Packing My Husband's Suitcase For A Family Visit That I Wasn't Invited To?

I (F30) have been with my husband Ted (M34) for 4 years and we got married 2 years ago. His family and I haven't really gotten along too well. They're rich and are all about image. I only see them on occasions but that's when the drama is at it's highest rate. Last Christmas Ted & I traveled to spend Xmas with them and it was awkward for some reason. After we went back to the hotel his mom sent me a list of all the things I've done wrong at her house like bringing wrong types of desserts and wearing "inappropriate" clothes (um I wore a blouse and leather jacket) and not standing up when guests arrived.

This year mother inlaw only sent an invitation to Ted to spend xmas with family. He told me his mom didn't invite me because of my last year's "negative points" and would rather have just him there this year. I was flabbergasted I asked if he was actually considering going after his mom excluded me and he shrugged and said yes because he never spent xmas away from family his entire life and isn't "about to break the cycle now". He suggested I go out, invite Regina (my best friend) over or just plan my own celebration and said "but nothing too crazy, capeesh?". I was upset but hey! if they don't want me then I shouldn't force it and tried to not feel hurt and offended.

Yesterday Ted came home asking if his bags were ready since it was time to go. I said I don't know and he was stunned. he freaked out saying I knew he was going to travel to his hometown and I should've packed his bags like I always do. I admit that packing his bags is what I do but ONLY WHEN WE'RE TRAVELING TOGETHER and I figured since he was traveling on his own then he should pack them himself. He lost it saying I just caused him to be late and ruined all the (flight/hotel/other reservations) arrangements he had just because I was being bitter because I wasn't invited to xmas celebration with his family. We had a heated argument and he said "Look, you're really overreacting right now because it's not like I'm going away on a vacation to another country to spend time with some strippers and whatnot though I'm pretty certain you wouldn't be as half pissed and agitated as you are now. I'm just going to spend time with my family and quite frankly, I don't know what it is with you anymore". Then proceeded to call me petty and say I got him in trouble and "punished" him by not packing his bags for him knowing he was going to travel.

He packed his bags in a rush and ended up forgetting most of the gifts he got for his family. He's now not speaking to me. AITA?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit agree that the letter writer's husband was in the wrong and generally urge her to leave him. "He doesn't sound like he's ready to be a husband," one of them writes. "He doesn't communicate properly, he doesn't treat you with respect, and he allows his family to disrespect you as well." Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Get My College Classmates To Take Me Seriously After An Extremely Flattering Photograph Of My Butt Went Viral?

I'm a junior at a small college (hundreds of students, not thousands). Every fall, there's an "undie run" during homecoming week. I had never participated (out of my comfort zone), but this year I decided to "let loose" and attend. Many people wear costumes and patterned boxers, but I, like some others, ended up just wearing my actual underwear (which didn't leave a lot to the imagination). Honestly, it was pretty good stupid fun and I was happy I went.

A day or two later, I saw photos someone had apparently been taking of the event. There is one of me, from behind, that proceeds to go viral on campus. Prudie, I cannot overstate how flattering this photo is. The lighting, the angle, something. I am pretty thin and have something back there, but this makes me look like I have J.Lo-level booty. I cannot live up to this! You can't see my face, but people knew it was me (small campus after all). I generally dress pretty casually, a lot of looser clothes, nothing super tight or revealing, so I think part of the "sensation" was this photo caught people off-guard.

I was mortified at first — everyone has seen my a$$! — and thought about asking for it to be taken down, but I eventually decided to just laugh it off. In the end I didn't hate the attention for a bit. The thing is, it's almost two months later, and it still feels like the thing I'm known for now. And, I am about to run for a big position in our student government. Some friends say I should embrace this as part of my campaign, like using the attention for good. I am not going to do that. But how do I get people to take me seriously? I really don't care that people have seen my butt, but I don't want this dumb photo to undercut all the work I've done.

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris congratulates the letter writer on the photograph and opines that there's no point in trying to have it taken down. "I'm convinced that if you move forward with confidence in your platform and emphasize your non-naked accomplishments, you have as good a chance as anyone of winning the election," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

May I Ask For Two Or Three Weeks Off From My New Job To Get A Tattoo And Let It Heal?

I was hired for a full-time, post-university job and I start in two weeks. When I start the job, I won't have any vacation or time off for the first five months. I would like to ask for two or three weeks off at the end of September and beginning of October. I am planning on getting my first tattoo, and it is extensive and intricate and not small. I have to wear a suit to work and there's no way I can wear one while the tattoo is healing without damaging it. I can't not wear a suit or have a visible tattoo where I work. Is there a way I can ask for time off while I am on my probationary period before I start accruing vacation time?

I have been planning this with my friends for a long time. If we don't do it now, we won't be able to do it until January of 2020 when we can all get together again. Is it too much to ask if we have been planning this for over a year? Or is it too much to ask at a new job?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green rules that the letter writer absolutely may not ask for weeks off from a new job for a tattoo. "It will go over very, very poorly — not because of any anti-tattoo bias, but because you do not ask for that much time off when you're brand new for anything short of a serious health emergency," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Make My In-Laws Accept That I Will Not Under Any Circumstances Tell Them What I Want For Christmas?

I was raised to not ask for gifts on special occasions such as Christmas, but to instead appreciate whatever someone wishes to give me, including no gift at all.

This means that I don't make gift lists, even when someone asks.

I have been in a relationship with a man for almost a decade. We have one young child, with a second on the way.

His family is a "list" family.

Since the beginning of our relationship, I have expressed I will not partake in this list-making for birthdays and Christmas.

After the first few years, I learned that my partner had been making a list for me behind my back and giving it to them.

I was pretty upset and asked him to stop.

This year I was asked directly again by one of his family members on an entire family group text to provide a list for me and our daughter.

I specifically stated I was raised not to make lists and will be teaching our children the same — so no lists for me or them!

I mentioned that we have many hobbies and like trying new ones.

I also mentioned that I'd like to teach my children that it is not about the gifts, and that we'd be happy receiving anything or nothing.

I found out soon afterward that my partner again went behind my back — and made lists for me and our child (after they again asked him).

I am at a loss. I feel a lack of trust and disrespect toward me trying to instill certain values in my children.

I am very upset and do not know how to handle this.

Please share your opinion.

[The Washington Post]

Amy Dickinson encourages the letter writer to reconsider their hardline stance against wish lists. "What you don't seem to understand is that many people simply don't know where to start," she writes. "So, by refusing to provide any guidance at all, you are making this whole process harder for these family members." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Teenage Son To Read Classic Literature Outside Of School?

For the life of me, I cannot get my 15-year-old to read any classics or "hard" books. We are big readers in our house, and my child does read nightly for pleasure, and he certainly does not have any aversion to books or reading. That said, I find lots of classics I ask him to try are brushed off as "boring," and the few he reads are through school (and I wish school would assign more of them, frankly). I'd love to find some quality literature for my son that has that compulsively readable feel he enjoys, but that I know are also really wonderful quality—good writing, strong characters, some depth. Bonus if it truly is a classic. Do you have any recommendations?

[Slate]

John Eric Vona advises the letter writer to let their son read what he wants to read at home and to leave challenging books for school. "I've found that the classroom is the best place for most kids to encounter those books," he writes. "That way, even if they don't enjoy the read, they're in a place where an educator can foster discussion and offer context on why the book is worth reading." Read the rest of his answer.

Was It OK For My Parents To Get Braces For My Sisters But Not For Me Because 'It Was More Important For Girls To Look Good'?

My dad and mom are very old school. When my three sisters and I were teenagers, our family dentist recommended we all get braces, because of how crowded our mouths were. My three sisters all got them, no questions asked. But my parents told me it was more important for girls to look good, and that they were not going to pay for braces for a boy.

I am now in my early 30s, and a large part of my job requires public speaking. I am and have always been self-conscious about my teeth, which are just as crowded now as they were when I was 15.

It may seem petty, but to this day I resent that my parents wouldn't pay for braces for me, and now I'm shelling out thousands of dollars to take care of it on my own.

Do you think this was a right way for me to be treated?

[UExpress]

Susan Writer urges the letter writer to find compassion for his parents. "Parents often have to make choices that seem unfair both when they happen and in retrospect," she writes. "For your family, it might have been a case of what your mom and dad could afford to do at the time." Read the rest of her answer.