How Can I Convince My Company's HR Person That My Life-Saving Medical Service Dog Isn't Just A Pet, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Can I Convince My Company's HR Person That My Life-Saving Medical Service Dog Isn't Just A Pet?

I work for a small-ish company (80) people. I have epilepsy and I have a seizure alert dog. She can detect when I am about to have a seizure, which helps me get somewhere safe (she's alerted when I'm on the stairs so I know to sit down immediately, or if I'm walking along a busy road I can move off to the side). She's very good at what she does — usually I get a 2 or 3 minute warning and can ask for help or preemptively call someone like my husband. She'll also find a person and direct them to my medical alert bracelet if I'm unable to tell someone what is happening ahead of time. Here's the "problem" — she's a smaller dog. She's a 20-pound mutt. Since she doesn't provide mobility assistance of any kind, she also doesn't wear a full harness like a seeing eye dog would. She walks on a standard collar and leash though she does have a fabric vest that says SERVICE DOG in large letters so if someone does see her when she's looking for assistance, it's pretty obvious that they should follow her. Recently we hired a new VP of HR. This person says they do not believe that my dog is a real medical dog and not just an emotional support animal or a pet I want to bring to work. They say she is too small and she doesn't wear real medical equipment. Alison — I paid literal tens of thousands of dollars for this dog and her training. She has saved my life with her alerts on more than one occasion. She's also given me back freedom I didn't have before because I was unable to go anywhere alone… This person simply says they've never heard of a dog that does this type of work and they've never seen a small service dog, so therefore I must be lying. I have provided paperwork from the training organization and my medical team, and they say you can print papers like that off the internet. I went to the CEO (the VP of HR's boss) because if I don't have my dog I can't go to work and they said this was out of their area of expertise but couldn't I "just get a bigger dog," I guess so it's obvious they are a working dog? I'm not really sure what to do from here. Other than this particular incident, I love my job and I'd like to keep working here.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green advises the letter writer to contact an employment lawyer. "They can either contact your employer on your behalf and explain your company's legal obligations or they can advise you from behind the scenes, depending on what the two of you decide is the best approach," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Was I Wrong To Freak Out When I Discovered My Husband Hired A Private Investigator To Look Into Me And My Family Before We Got Married?

We've been married for 3 years and I only just found out recently that before we got married my husband ran a background check on me and my family. I found out because we were on vacation with his family and they were doing things I had no interest in participating in a few times so I stayed behind. He let me borrow his laptop because I left mine at home. I made a folder with my name and I was searching for it when I found another folder with my name. The folder was full of reports on me, my family (including extended family) and two of my childhood friends. I read as much of the reports as I could before my husband and his family came home for the day. At first, I was just hurt he would do something like this without talking to me first but as I read more and started finding out things about my family and friends that I never even knew, I started to get angry. It's hard to put it into words but I felt like I had gone cold all over but also like it wasn't me reading these things. So, when I saw my husband, I exploded on him in front of his family. At first, he tried to say it wasn't a big deal and his cousin chimed in to say it was normal and he wasn't the only one who had done it in their family. When he saw I wasn't calming down he tried to get me to go into our room so we could talk about it privately but I told him I wasn't going anywhere with him and I was leaving. My husband told me to stay and he would sleep somewhere else or he would leave but we were staying in a house owned by his parents and it felt weird for me to stay and make him leave, especially since his family were there still too. I ended up staying at a hotel for the night and we both flew home shortly after that cutting the vacation short. AITA?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit generally agree that the letter writer's response was justified. "Something like this goes beyond your basic Googling someone's name or checking their social media," one of them writes. "If he's finding out info about your childhood friends that you didn't know, then he's gone far beyond a reasonable glimpse." Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Get My Partner To Change The Nickname He Has Used And Loved Since Childhood?

My partner, whom I love and will likely marry, has an unfortunate nickname from his youth, a form of his name that's often associated with a child, or, in many cases, a penis. Think "Dickie" for Richard, very similarly phallic. He loves this name and everyone in his life who has known him since he's a kid still calls him by it. As you might have guessed, I hate this name. I feel uncomfortable using it to address a grown man, and the few times I've used it talking about him early on to family, friends, even my therapist, they all made fun of him. Until now, professionally and with newer people, he's always gone with "Rich." Now he is embarking on a career change and wants to use "Dickie" on all his work. The idea is he'll be successful and widely known professionally by this name. He knows I don't love using it personally, and is fine with that. Please tell me there is something I can say to suggest he stick with his current professional identity and avoid having to be with little Dickie forever.

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris urges the letter writer to stop trying to change their partner's mind. "He's had his name his whole life and used it in his personal life, so he knows how people react to it, and it's not hurting anyone," she writes. "It's nice of him to let you give him a different nickname, but should get to be called what he wants to be called in his professional life." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Believe My Boyfriend's Complicated Explanation For Why He Messaged A Woman On A Dating App And Went Over To Her House?

I learned that my boyfriend might have cheated on me. The story he told me was that a friend of his saw a female (that the friend used to date) on a dating site. The friend wanted to get revenge on this ex, so he used my boyfriend's old profile from the dating site to catfish her. However, from everything I saw, it seems like my boyfriend was not the middleman, but the primary person. All the messages between the two were from my boyfriend, and the messages from him sounded just like him, not like his friend. My boyfriend and I got into an argument, and he left the house. At the same time he was arguing with me, he was texting the girl, wanting to see her. He went to her house that night and when he came home, he was acting differently. I was in the dark about all of this at the time, but later I spoke with the female involved and she told me that she and my boyfriend had in fact slept together. He has adamantly denied this, saying that he only went to her house as a bet from his friend, the one who was using his profile on the dating app. I'm trying to move forward from this situation, but I feel like the answers I was given weren't good, and I don't know if I believe my boyfriend. I need a second opinion: How does this situation sound to you? Do you think he cheated? Should I put this behind me, move on, and accept his explanation?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson tells the letter writer about the "Mouth of Truth," a marble mask in Rome that is reputed to bite the hands off of liars. "If your guy had placed his hand inside the 'Mouth of Truth' while spinning his entertaining tale (about his friend using his account to catfish a woman), he would be left holding a bloody stump," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Are Business Emails That Contain Exclamation Points And The Word 'Love' Flirtatious?

What are the business etiquette rules for correspondence? Is it appropriate for a business communication to include verbiage such as "I would LOVE to see you and talk about XYZ" or "I'd LOVE to hear more about XYZ," rather than "like" or "enjoy"? When confirming an arrangement to meet or talk, I receive responses such as "fantastic!!!" or "see you tomorrow!!!!" with four exclamation points. Traditional responses would be "fine," "OK" or "good." I have disagreed with all that effusion, as I think it is inappropriate. Especially between opposite sexes. My examples are from a female to a male. I have never seen a woman use those terms with other women, nor a male colleague use those terms with anyone, male or female. But I know of one woman who does this with men. This woman has an advanced degree and is a CEO of a small company, and the correspondence is with people outside the company. I think it is an embarrassment and unprofessional. Even flirtatious and sexist.

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the writers behind the Miss Manners persona, weirdly agree with the letter writer instead of telling them to get a life. Miss Manners "cherishes the hope that remote work will have taught people to distinguish between the intimacy due to their families and the more distant respect due to their colleagues," they write. Read the rest of their answer.

How Should I Handle My Colleagues' Near-Daily Conversations About Soybeans?

I graduated in the middle of the pandemic and got my first real job working remotely, only recently getting to the office as people started getting vaccinated. It was the first time I had to interact with my co-workers face to face. Generally, it's pretty good, but I have two particular co-workers, "Todd" and "Evan," and I'm not sure how to deal with them. Todd believes some weird conspiracy about soybeans. Yeah, the plant. Apparently, they're part of some 3,000-year-old plan from China to take over the world through the power of phytoestrogens or some nonsense. It's crazy, but at least Todd has enough self-awareness to not bring it up unless someone shows interest. Unfortunately, Evan has quickly realized he can bait Todd pretty easily and asks about this almost every day. It drives me nuts overhearing them in the cube farm, but I'm not really sure if it's worth raising it with management and possibly getting one or both in trouble. Can you help me with some perspective?

[Slate]

Elizabeth Spiers encourages the letter writer to buy noise-canceling headphones or earplugs. "I'm afraid there's not much you can do here, other than lobby Evan to stop baiting Todd because it's driving you nuts," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.