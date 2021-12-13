How Can I Convince My Husband To Stop Asking Me For Christmas Presents That Cost $3,000 Each, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Can I Convince My Husband To Stop Asking Me For Christmas Presents That Cost $3,000 Each?

My husband and I are both in high-earning, six-figure careers. He still, however, makes a significant amount more than I do. Each year for Christmas, he goes very lavish with gifts for me — and he also expects similarly priced gifts in return and I do not have the capacity to keep up with him (nor the desire, because I'd rather save the money or use it for experiences versus things). For example, last year he spent over $20K on gifts just for me — things like a diamond bracelet, high-end purses, shoes, coats, etc. And while these are all things I like, I did not ask for them. In return, he asked for things costing about $1,000 to $3,000 apiece (musical equipment for his hobbies)! I've told him in no uncertain terms that I can't keep up with his spending and that his love for lavish Christmases has actually made a holiday I once loved unenjoyable because I have to take a hard hit to my savings in order to keep up with his wish list. Not to mention he still expects me to purchase gifts for his family (parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews), while my family just does a Secret Santa so he only has to buy for one or two people on my side. It's ridiculous. I'm not sure what to do anymore. I've stopped asking for anything for Christmas (which doesn't help), I've told him to set realistic budgets, but at the end of the day, he ends up ignoring them anyway. It's very clear that his love language is giving and receiving gifts (which incidentally is also one of mine, but not to this extent), and I don't want him to feel slighted on Christmas morning. I've even tried buying multiple lesser-priced items in hopes that the quantity of gifts would outweigh the quantity I spent. It's to the point where I wish we could just skip Christmas (he said no to this) or that he should just spend the money buying himself the things he wants (he also said no to this). I'm all out of ideas and I don't want to continue dreading the holiday! Help!

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris advises the letter writer to reset their husband's expectations by giving him lower-cost gifts. "You're both going to be unhappy with the outcome of this exchange regardless, but unless you can get on the same page (which I'm not super optimistic about because he seems extremely set in his ways, demanding, and inconsiderate of you), you don't want to also be broke," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Am I A Jerk For Confronting My Downstairs Neighbor Because She Works From Home?

My husband and I live in an upstairs 3 bedroom flat and the flat below us is the same lay out. The house has been for sale for awhile and recently a woman bought it. It turns out she doesn't have any children so I found it strange she bought a 3 bedroom house but I soon found out it's because she runs a craft business from home and needs 2 bedrooms to run it. The problem is unfortunately she has decided to use to main bedroom, which is below us as her main craft room. At first it was fine as she hadn't fully moved in but now it's driving me crazy. She's in that room almost all day and I can hear her walking about and the faint noise of machines. I don't spend long in my bedroom during the day but when I do go in it just annoys me knowing she's there constantly. Like why can't she have picked the smaller bedrooms since she knows the kids are at school all day? She always stops using her embroidery and sewing machines by 7pm but she's told me she can sit up until 10pm some nights finishing off orders which plays on my mind. I go to bed at 9pm and I can't sleep for hours as I lie there listening for her every move. Just knowing she's awake and walking about drives me crazy as I find it so selfish someone would buy a flat and work from home. My husband says he can barely hear a thing during the day and I need to calm down. He also doesn't see the big deal about her using her house as she pleases. Yesterday I finally had enough and went to her door. I told her how I was feeling about everything and how I can hear the faint noise of her machines. She apologized and invited me inside to show me her set up. All her machines are on some sort of anti vibration padding to stop as much noise as possible so she claims the noise should be minimal and that you need to expect some noise from neighbours. I told her I don't make any noise and that's when things took a turn as she said she can hear my kids running around and jumping off furniture all evening but she would never dream of complaining because it's just one of those things when you share a building with other people. I left before I said anything else I regretted and I thought that was the end of it but today my husband came home from working overnight and asked if I had said anything to the woman downstairs as she was very cold and blunt with him when he said hello. I told him what happened and he said I'm a massive asshole. I've spoken to a couple of my friends who think I've handled this completely wrong and I'm a bit of an asshole for it but I don't see what else I could have done.

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit agree that the letter writer badly overstepped. "You need to learn to mind your own business, because it's not your business at all what they do in their own home," one of them writes. Read the rest of their answers.

Am I Wrong To Resent My Wife Because She Focused On Our Kids Instead Of 'Doing It All'?

My wife and I got married right after college and quickly welcomed our first child. I knew that having kids would take all of my wife's attention, therefore, I did not want any more children. But shortly after the first child came baby number two. At that point I got a vasectomy. Twenty years later, I have built a very successful career, while my wife chose to take jobs that would allow her more time with the kids. She has taken the lead with the kid's activities, housework, cooking, etc., which I never asked her to do. She has held various low-paying, "do good"-type positions in the community. She has a lot of skills and did not have to compromise her career for the children. There are a lot of successful women doing it all. My wife has nothing to show for working year after year. I am very resentful of her career choices and have expressed this many times. I think she is lazy and used the kids and house as an excuse. Our kids are both in college now, and I am paying for all of it. My wife now has decided to pursue a second degree so she can increase her skills... I do not feel obligated to pay for her education, which I could easily do. She is taking out student loans, but she will never be able to catch up to my salary. Am I being unreasonable for not helping, and for feeling so resentful toward her?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson encourages the letter writer to seek marriage counseling. "Your anger over your wife's choices seems to have affected your cognition," she writes. "She has maintained the household and has raised (your) children, and yet because she has been under-employed outside the home, she has 'nothing to show for it?'" Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Ask My Coworker If I Can Hang Out With Her Celebrity Friends?

I am 22 and just started my first job in the entertainment industry. I love my work and am especially happy to be working with my co-assistant, who I'll call Tess. She is funny and smart and has been really helpful as I've been getting trained on our shared duties. I know through social media that Tess is an extremely sociable person with connections to a couple of actresses and writers that I follow and would love to work with someday — I often see her in photos on celebrities' Instagrams or every once in a while, a celebrity will appear on hers. I'm wondering if there's any particular etiquette around asking her to hang out outside of work with the purpose of piggybacking on some of those connections. I am very envious of her famous friends and for a couple specific people she hangs out with, I really believe I have a lot in common with these people and could be a valued member of their writing staff. Is there a good way to ask her this, or is it inappropriate?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green rules that there is no good way to ask someone to introduce you to their celebrity friends. "If you were interested in Tess for herself and wanted to hang out with her even if she didn't have celebrity connections, it would be fine to make social overtures to her," she writes. "But it sounds like you see her as a means to an end, and that's not a great way to treat someone." Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I, A Teenager, Do About My Intense Crush On A Celebrity?

I've has a huge crush on this actress, let's call her Amanda for privacy reasons. I've has the crush since March, so, like, 9 months. I can't stop thinking about her. I keep having overly sexual dreams about her, and I see her face everywhere. There isn't an age difference at all (we're both 15, just a month and a week apart).

[Paging Dr. Nerdlove]

Harris O'Malley encourages the letter writer to relax and gently redirect their thoughts about Amanda. "Crushes are like a fire; they only last and grow if you feed them fuel," he writes. "Cut off the fuel supply and the fire goes out." Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Friend To Stop Calling Me 'Eddie Spaghetti'?

​​My first name is Eddie. I have a friend who constantly calls me Eddie Spaghetti. It bothers me to no end. I am not a wet noodle. Without offending him, how do I get him to knock it off?

[UExpress]

"Smile wanly and assure him you have never heard that one before," reply Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin. That's the entirety of their answer to this letter writer, but read the rest of their column.