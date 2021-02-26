A Golden Statue Of Donald Trump Got Wheeled Into CPAC And The Internet Had A Field Day
As organizers prepared for Donald Trump's keynote speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Bloomberg reporter William Turton spotted a garish golden statue of the 45th president of the United States being wheeled into the convention center in Orlando.
Observers quickly compared the golden statue to the golden calf idol made by the Israelites, which was destroyed by Moses in the book of Exodus in the Old Testament.
Others joked that the statue of Trump looked more like Bart Simpson.
As of Friday morning, "golden calf" was a top trending topic on Twitter.