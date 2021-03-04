👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
Girl Notices Something Is Off About Her Bathroom, Discovers A Secret Room Behind Her Mirror
THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS

· Updated:

Samantha Hartsoe was curious why her apartment bathroom was blowing out cool air but it wasn't coming from the vents.

@samanthartsoe

seriously never would I have expected to find this… and I documented all of it #mystery #fyp #nyc #secret #foryou #apartment #storytime

♬ Mysterious – Andreas Scherren

After further investigation, she found a giant hole hidden behind her mirror which led to a secret room.

@samanthartsoe

HOW IS THIS IN MY BATHROOM WALL #mystery #nyc #apartment #secret #storytime #fyp

♬ Mysterious – Andreas Scherren

Hartsoe's TikTok videos went viral and reminded people of the 1992 horror film "Candyman," where the eponymous ghost is summoned by saying his name three times in front of a mirror.

Update: After leaving her followers in suspense, Hartsoe gave an update early Thursday on the mystery hole.

@samanthartsoe

TRULY a new meaning to a "hole in the wall" #mystery #nyc #apartment #secret #storytime #fyp #foryou

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

In part 4, she discovers the hole leads to a whole other apartment.

@samanthartsoe

crawled through a wall for this mystery so enjoy the finale 🕵🏻‍♀️ #mystery #nyc #apartment #secret #storytime #storytime #fyp #foryou

♬ Mysterious – Andreas Scherren

[Via TikTok]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample