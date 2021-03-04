Girl Notices Something Is Off About Her Bathroom, Discovers A Secret Room Behind Her Mirror
Samantha Hartsoe was curious why her apartment bathroom was blowing out cool air but it wasn't coming from the vents.
After further investigation, she found a giant hole hidden behind her mirror which led to a secret room.
Hartsoe's TikTok videos went viral and reminded people of the 1992 horror film "Candyman," where the eponymous ghost is summoned by saying his name three times in front of a mirror.
Update: After leaving her followers in suspense, Hartsoe gave an update early Thursday on the mystery hole.
In part 4, she discovers the hole leads to a whole other apartment.
[Via TikTok]