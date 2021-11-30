Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

It's the most wonderful time of the year: winter holidays, yes, but also the period in which it is especially socially acceptable to air general malaise on the TL. Good tidings to you!

I don't know him:

Every "gifts for him" list was written by someone who last met a man in 2005 and even then it was a brief meeting. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 28, 2021

2. Truly a devastating ditty:

No more iconic diss track than "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch." Just dragging the hell out him line after line. — Ryan Ken (they/them) (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) November 27, 2021

3. Gonna do this this year:

#ChristmasMovies

Christmas Movie Tip🎄

If you watch DIE HARD Straight after watch LOVE ACTUALLY Alan Rickman gets punished for what he did to Emma Thompson 💔 pic.twitter.com/4EauGdUPOJ — Brutus Maximus (@Brutusmaximus) November 28, 2021

4. This is too good:

It's a pyramid scheme bro don't answer it https://t.co/gjS7nXtpak — maybe: bishop (@tdflakes) November 27, 2021

5. Oh:

itsy bitsy spider is just sisyphus for toddlers — [email protected] (@TweetPotato314) November 26, 2021

6. Where's the lie:

New Zealanders losing their virginity https://t.co/qG57a3Ktrn — Gus (@goldisacks) November 25, 2021

7. ICYMI:

Just a FYI, George Jetson is going to be conceived this weekend. pic.twitter.com/EP79ORDm6i — Rich Tipple (@farfromallover) November 27, 2021

8. What if instead of contracting Omicron people caught feelings for me:

There should also be new variants of good stuff — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) November 28, 2021

9. Can absolutely relate:

netflix be like "you still there?" i don't even know anymore bro — juju 💰 (@ihyjuju) November 29, 2021

10. Yeah.

I will feel like this for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/4l2HAEsOTW — charles entertainment cheese (@jmurffff) November 26, 2021

BONUS: airborne Santa alert:

it is once again time for my hometown's greatest holiday tradition: Santa Claus sky diving into the outdoor mall pic.twitter.com/cbfK3Ci4lh — Julie Greiner (@JulieAbridged) November 26, 2021





