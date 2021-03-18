Seth Rogen Making Lil Vases, Men Who Use 3-In-1 Shampoo, And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week has been… what can we say? It's been bad! Here is a collection of very good and utterly unrelated tweets as a nice distraction in the midst of *gestures broadly*.
- The Grammys were last weekend and provided a lot of excellent fodder for the internet. Here's some truly blessed content.
2. Please just release us from email hell:
3. No, not all men use this product, but an awful lot of you do. In the words of B.J. Novak: take the L.
4. Pope's been awful quiet since this tweet came out:
5. Speaking of religious icons:
6. Someone please invent Stitch Fix but for mailing you one sweater like this every month:
7. Truly nothing more humiliating than love. Just absolutely disgusting.
8. Seth Rogen appreciation tweet:
9. Destigmatize THIS:
10. We'll acknowledge a good brand tweet, just this once.
