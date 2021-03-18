Seth Rogen Making Lil Vases, Men Who Use 3-In-1 Shampoo, And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week has been… what can we say? It's been bad! Here is a collection of very good and utterly unrelated tweets as a nice distraction in the midst of *gestures broadly*.

The Grammys were last weekend and provided a lot of excellent fodder for the internet. Here's some truly blessed content.

2. Please just release us from email hell:

"Did you unsubscribe by accident?" Just take the L — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) March 13, 2021

3. No, not all men use this product, but an awful lot of you do. In the words of B.J. Novak: take the L.

stocking my shower with 3-in-1 shampoo so men know i'm an ally when they visit — Bailey Moon (@Baileymoon15) March 16, 2021

4. Pope's been awful quiet since this tweet came out:

If the Catholic Church won't marry same sex couples then explain this pic.twitter.com/yJh6K3YJH1 — ✨ (@heyjaeee) March 15, 2021

5. Speaking of religious icons:

you're telling me a cis teen built this chapel? — riley from hivemind (@RileyJohnSavage) March 14, 2021

6. Someone please invent Stitch Fix but for mailing you one sweater like this every month:

7. Truly nothing more humiliating than love. Just absolutely disgusting.

the shit I be saying when i'm in love is so detrimental to the brand — ♍︎ (@leanwdafanta) March 13, 2021

8. Seth Rogen appreciation tweet:

i like seth rogen. he smoke a lil oui'd. he make a lil vase. he stay out the way — B (@brjxv) March 11, 2021

9. Destigmatize THIS:

normalize cutting my life into pieces due to the fact that this is my last resort — clintoris (@clintoris) March 13, 2021

10. We'll acknowledge a good brand tweet, just this once.

Me no cry because cookie is finished. Me smile because cookie happened. — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) March 15, 2021

