SLEEP ON THE FLOOR, DREAM ABOUT VACCINE

Updated:

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week — how has your week been? Doing your taxes, or putting them off until the last minute? Watching that interview with the rest of the world, or just taking in the memes? Getting vaccinated, or, like the majority of us at this point, distracting yourself with the internet while you wait your turn? If you're in that last category, here's the post for you. Have some good tweets.

  1. This cannot be real:

2. Love to pay taxes and not know until it's too late whether or not it was the right amount!

3. Really makes you think:

4. More shocking DMs leaked:

5. If you're vaccinated, good news:

6. Yeah, wait just a minute —

7. Your apartment, your choice:

8. May Tony Hawk remain the purest thing on this earth forevermore:

9. Spring cannot come soon enough:

10. This one hurts.

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

