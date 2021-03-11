Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week — how has your week been? Doing your taxes, or putting them off until the last minute? Watching that interview with the rest of the world, or just taking in the memes? Getting vaccinated, or, like the majority of us at this point, distracting yourself with the internet while you wait your turn? If you're in that last category, here's the post for you. Have some good tweets.

This cannot be real:

this is the single greatest sentence in the English language https://t.co/UyponFJxwE — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) March 8, 2021

2. Love to pay taxes and not know until it's too late whether or not it was the right amount!

Omg just looked down at my phone at it was 4:44 ❤️ good things on the way 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/DiKdpWH2jB — Cait🦩 (@CaitCamelia) March 8, 2021

3. Really makes you think:

Me interviewing the letter H in the word "hour" pic.twitter.com/iFRDFdiWSD — Johnny Neff ❄️ (@JohnnyNeff) March 8, 2021

4. More shocking DMs leaked:

5. If you're vaccinated, good news:

The CDC has released initial guidance for things fully vaccinated people can do. Fully vaccinated means two weeks out from your final shot.



Here's what you can safely do, according to the CDC:



- Park that car

- Drop that phone

- Sleep on the floor

- Dream about me — maybe: sophy ziss (@sophyish) March 9, 2021

6. Yeah, wait just a minute —

how tf a computer gone ask me if i'm a robot 😭 bitch you da robot 😭😭 — . (@GemTeni) March 8, 2021

7. Your apartment, your choice:

living with a couple is so annoying. how do kids do it — liva (@realchoppedliva) March 10, 2021

8. May Tony Hawk remain the purest thing on this earth forevermore:

Tony Hawk will be a folktale. like Johnny Appleseed, spreading kickflips throughout the land. — Kermit Gulag (@TheAbyssOfWhoa) March 10, 2021

9. Spring cannot come soon enough:

10. This one hurts.

