HOW DO YOU DO, FELLOW FART IDIOTS

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

There was truly a prime assortment of Twitter humor on the timeline this week: we are celebrating those who are "actively gay" for Pride Month and honoring our fathers with ungenerous, but perhaps fair, humor. Enjoy.

Delicious:

me: *swishing in my mouth and spitting* the '87 vintage isn't bad, but i'd like to try the '89



gas station attendant: sir — the hype (@TheHyyyype) June 18, 2021

2. Not even worth it:

Sending a "Direct Message" in the Zoom chat pic.twitter.com/XZIPkbpw4Y — Ethan Fuirst (@lastnamefuirst) June 21, 2021

3. Maybe our heavily gender-coded culture is… bad?

mother's day cards: you raised me ♥️ you cooked for me 😋 you loved me 🥰



father's day cards: happy birthday or whatever, fart idiot — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) June 7, 2021

4. Then again maybe it's good:

whose dad did this pic.twitter.com/tCnbKC3sSs — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) June 22, 2021

5. The most accurate furniture description I've ever seen:

this table looks like it needs to pee pic.twitter.com/bj387vKFUK — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) June 22, 2021

6. Please help:

When you agreed to go out and the time to go out is getting closer pic.twitter.com/Lf0w4FFGgp — De̶e̶🦋✨ (@deeegash) June 21, 2021

7. Celebrating our actively gay athletes during Pride Month:

I think they mean "first openly gay active player" but "actively gay" is very funny ngl pic.twitter.com/LqSQPGWo9q — Britni de la Cretaz (@britnidlc) June 21, 2021

8. Oh:

Happy 3 year anniversary to working in a coffee shop at 6AM and my first customer was this lady in a fox costume on her way to surprise chase her daughter, who was afraid of mascots, down the street in Chicago pic.twitter.com/kKmSbenvVQ — Allison (G)Reese (@reese_shapiro) June 21, 2021

9. Fair:

Our ten year old just walked in and said to me, "I'm sick of this. I'm cleaning the whole kitchen while you are lying on the coach and playing on...let me guess, Twitter." — Jason Stanley (@jasonintrator) June 17, 2021

10. This is legitimately a great point:

I hate a "SO TELL ME ABOUT A TIME" ass interview 😂man LOOK y'all need help or not bitch — Just Ro💋 (@royalepains) June 22, 2021

And for a bonus tweet, NYC Mayoral Election Edition:

Uh, so NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is dive-bombing selfies at Essex Market and made the mistake of trying one with my spouse. @nycDSA pic.twitter.com/TAXJKyrmi0 — James Schamus (@JamesSchamus) June 22, 2021

