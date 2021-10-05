A Vacation Behind The Fridge, Dudes Down Bad In The Fifties And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

MY CAT IS HERE

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, amid our usual grappling with, you know, existence, we are getting spooky for the season. Enjoy.

Uh Oh!!!

can't stop thinking about this pic.twitter.com/eBlJcKGV13 — les mis grunge (@dizzyfuckinbaby) October 1, 2021

2. Can we please:

THERE IS NO REASON WE CANT START PREGAMING AT 7, BE AT THE CLUB/BAR BY 9, HOME BY MIDNIGHT https://t.co/4TjGkAjFhG — Brian (@BriansJokes) September 27, 2021

3. The real reason we need to adopt the four-day workweek:

we need a 3 day weekend:

1 for errands

1 for social activities

1 for staying in bed like we've got some Victorian wasting disease — Brennan Caldwell (@BrennanCaldwell) October 3, 2021

4. Honestly, not the worst place for a little R&R:

My husband purchased a world map and then gave me a dart and said, "Throw this and wherever it lands—that's where I'm taking you when this pandemic ends."



Turns out, we're spending two weeks behind the fridge. — Kate Wright 🧡 (@KatezRight) October 4, 2021

5. In case you need it:

if you're feeling stressed, remember to IN EX HAHA LE LE pic.twitter.com/mduVMjVW4f — ruby 🐊 (@roobeekeane) October 2, 2021

6. Someone please take notes for my funeral:

Starting my eulogy with "my grandpa understood the assignment" — Tommy McNa-scare-ya (@TommyMcNam) September 28, 2021

7. Literally down bad:

how horny were dudes in the 50s they were putting their jackets over puddles instead of just asking women to step slightly to the left — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) October 2, 2021

8. Hey, our fortune can only go up from here:

*keeps yelling HIT ME at a tarot card reading* — grim monte 👻 (@KimmyMonte) October 4, 2021

9a. Nothing to see here, just your regular local politician:

put whoever made this in prison pic.twitter.com/5nZIFMqcpK — Flavortown (@flavortown) September 28, 2021

9b. He's been on a cleanse:

Juice Demon!

JUICE Demon!

JUICE DEMON! pic.twitter.com/EOrVPqEtGK — Kae Lani Palmisano (@KaeLaniSays) September 30, 2021

10. New weekend meme dropped:

Bonus tweet: please mind your virtual manners.

I know we're all tired of being on Zoom, but some important Zoom etiquette reminders:

– everyone wants to see your cat

– don't just say "my cat is here," hold your cat up to the camera so we can see it

– when your cat is on camera, either say "cat" or type "cat" in the chat — Librarianshipwreck (@libshipwreck) September 28, 2021

