A Vacation Behind The Fridge, Dudes Down Bad In The Fifties And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week, amid our usual grappling with, you know, existence, we are getting spooky for the season. Enjoy.
- Uh Oh!!!
2. Can we please:
3. The real reason we need to adopt the four-day workweek:
4. Honestly, not the worst place for a little R&R:
5. In case you need it:
6. Someone please take notes for my funeral:
7. Literally down bad:
8. Hey, our fortune can only go up from here:
9a. Nothing to see here, just your regular local politician:
9b. He's been on a cleanse:
10. New weekend meme dropped:
Bonus tweet: please mind your virtual manners.
For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.