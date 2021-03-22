Fox News Host Erroneously Reports That The DHS Secretary Had Resigned During Trump Interview, Has To Immediately Walk It Back
During a live phone interview with former President Donald Trump, Fox News host Harris Faulkner wrongly reported that the Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had resigned. Faulker later quickly clarified that the resignation hadn't actually happened.
On Sunday in an interview, Mayorkas talked about the rise in unaccompanied minors at the border and said that the Department of Homeland Security is currently rebuilding the immigration processes the previous administration had "dismantled."
[Read more about it here]