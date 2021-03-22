👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
THIS JUST IN

Digg · Updated:

During a live phone interview with former President Donald Trump, Fox News host Harris Faulkner wrongly reported that the Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had resigned. Faulker later quickly clarified that the resignation hadn't actually happened.

On Sunday in an interview, Mayorkas talked about the rise in unaccompanied minors at the border and said that the Department of Homeland Security is currently rebuilding the immigration processes the previous administration had "dismantled."


[Read more about it here]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

FACING THE GIANT

45 diggs vox.com

With a struggling economy and few work prospects, Bessemer, Alabama, has been called an "unlikely" place for an epic union battle with Amazon. They don't know Bessemer.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample