'ARE YOU TELLING NEW LIES?'

David Litt, former speechwriter of Obama, turned the tables on Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty during an interview on Monday that was initially supposed to be about Elon Musk's hosting of "SNL."

Rather than talk about Musk, however, Litt used this opportunity to call out the network for its role in allegedly spreading misinformation about nonexistent voter fraud in the 2020 election.


[Via Twitter]

