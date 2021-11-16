Cursed Toilets, Football Coaches' Alter Egos And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
From delicious rocks to tickling rats, the theme of the week is, decidedly and simply: chaos. Enjoy.
- Need an update on this stat:
2. Who knew in 2021 we'd be purposefully tickling rats the wrong way for science:
3. Icons, both:
4. This looks so much better than the picture on the box, honestly:
5. Ah, autumn in New York:
6. Valid:
7. How are we letting them get away with this:
8. Thanks, I hate it:
9. I do think you get health benefits just from having produce in your fridge:
10. This last tweet is a big bonus in and of itself: a thread detailing the alternate careers football coaches would have if they weren't coaches. Chef's kiss.
