Cursed Toilets, Football Coaches' Alter Egos And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers.

From delicious rocks to tickling rats, the theme of the week is, decidedly and simply: chaos. Enjoy.

Need an update on this stat:

Salt can't be the only delicious rock. I'm going to eat rocks to find the good ones. I bet they're trying to keep them from us — carmeb (@therealcbrad) November 11, 2021

2. Who knew in 2021 we'd be purposefully tickling rats the wrong way for science:

This is fucked up. This article should not be behind a paywall, coverage like this should be free pic.twitter.com/tIpSRegaOn — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) November 14, 2021

3. Icons, both:

the influencer the influenced pic.twitter.com/ux3QQsz1aA — Abby Barr (@1AbbyRoad) November 16, 2021

4. This looks so much better than the picture on the box, honestly:

first time completing a puzzle this shit is easy pic.twitter.com/0V3iuWkleK — spencer (@Sssnakeepit) November 12, 2021

5. Ah, autumn in New York:

Took the train to Syracuse instead of flying because I wanted the autumn in New York experience and the train hit a deer and someone is yelling You Done Hit Bambi and a drunk woman is threatening to strip if they don't turn the heat down; my fault for not being more specific. — Danielle Evans (@daniellevalore) November 16, 2021

6. Valid:

Ah yes the three genders pic.twitter.com/G3Zpzfv5pJ — Tweets (Claudia's Version) (@Pullingaclaudia) November 13, 2021

7. How are we letting them get away with this:

The most orwellian thing about society is when toilet paper companies put like "12=36" on their packaging — mike (getting worried) (@aniceburrito) November 15, 2021

8. Thanks, I hate it:

My gift to you today is this image of the most cursed mobile toilet I've ever seen, at the event site I'm working on this week pic.twitter.com/I2zmCr3p7e — an(t)xious (@codepend_ant) November 9, 2021

9. I do think you get health benefits just from having produce in your fridge:

the lettuce in my fridge watching me have pizza for dinner pic.twitter.com/flKWb8Gwv6 — clara it's harry or nothing (@70sfrogrry) November 15, 2021

10. This last tweet is a big bonus in and of itself: a thread detailing the alternate careers football coaches would have if they weren't coaches. Chef's kiss.

AFC West:

Vic Fangio: Head mechanic, dealership

Andy Reid: Owner, local chain of BBQ joints

Rich Bisaccia: Owner/head chef, local chain of pizzerias

Brandon Staley: Youth pastor pic.twitter.com/17BiBZpEib — Jeff "Queso Dogs" Krisko (@JeffKrisko) November 15, 2021

AFC East:

Sean McDermott: Head nurse

Brian Flores: Bank loan officer

Bill Belichick: Somehow, football coach

Robert Saleh: Personal trainer pic.twitter.com/gy2NomWRdj — Jeff "Queso Dogs" Krisko (@JeffKrisko) November 15, 2021

NFC West:

Kliff Kingsbury: Personal injury attorney

Sean McVay: Political consultant/PR specialist

Kyle Shanahan: Kendall Roy on Succession

Pete Carroll: Owner of a local chain of moderately priced furniture stores who is somehow worth $15 million pic.twitter.com/zyUC5PP5yW — Jeff "Queso Dogs" Krisko (@JeffKrisko) November 15, 2021

NFC East:

Mike McCarthy: Electrician (beard) / bus driver (no beard)

Joe Judge: Used car salesman whose dad owns the dealership and whose nickname in college was Burp

Nick Sirianni: Podcaster

Ron Rivera: executive officer of a medium-sized local museum and science center. pic.twitter.com/rWyFGsopzT — Jeff "Queso Dogs" Krisko (@JeffKrisko) November 15, 2021

NFC South:

Arthur Smith: Pest exterminator

Matt Rhule: Running a sports bar

Sean Payton: Body shop owner

Bruce Arians: Regional manager, car stereo install, Best Buy pic.twitter.com/mMXK8oN4IL — Jeff "Queso Dogs" Krisko (@JeffKrisko) November 15, 2021





