Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
Cursed Toilets, Football Coaches' Alter Egos And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
'YOU DONE HIT BAMBI'
·Updated:

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

From delicious rocks to tickling rats, the theme of the week is, decidedly and simply: chaos. Enjoy.

  1. Need an update on this stat:

2. Who knew in 2021 we'd be purposefully tickling rats the wrong way for science:

3. Icons, both:

4. This looks so much better than the picture on the box, honestly:

5. Ah, autumn in New York:

6. Valid:

7. How are we letting them get away with this:

8. Thanks, I hate it:

9. I do think you get health benefits just from having produce in your fridge:

10. This last tweet is a big bonus in and of itself: a thread detailing the alternate careers football coaches would have if they weren't coaches. Chef's kiss.



For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

Just because it's cold during end-of-year gift giving doesn't mean your outdoorsy friends aren't excited about gear for hiking and camping. In fact, the off season is perfect for quiet hikes and ultra-chill camping trips as long as they have everything necessary for a toasty warm adventure.

DIGG PICKS

Nerdy teenagers are always pushing the limits, whether it's trying out new experiments or discovering and learning from history. It's a fun and chaotic time. Here're some gifts for the adolescent nerds in your life that'll make them feel relaxed and guide them through their youthful journey.

WE CAN DO BETTER THAN THIS
nytimes.com

If you live in Canada or, say, France, you are probably amused by this little thought experiment. And possibly drinking a beer from a small and dainty glass. But if you are a person in America who has given birth or knows someone who has given birth, this is just a summary of a sobering and absolutely barbaric reality.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x