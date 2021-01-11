Famous People Who Have Been Vaccinated: A Running List
It's a bad time. Amid a backdrop of anti-democratic insurrection and its fallout, the United States is currently experiencing a particularly dire surge of COVID-19. Statistics are worse than they've ever been: one in five people in LA county have coronavirus, and hospitals are too full to take new patients.
The bright spot on the horizon is the vaccine: doses are being administered, if slowly, and people who have already received the first shot are returning for their second dose. It's not happening nearly as fast as it needs to, but it's happening. And among those being vaccinated are some of our culture's most beloved household names: Prue Leith of "The Great British Baking Show" and Sir Ian McKellen, for two; President-elect Joe Biden for another. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who contracted COVID-19 very early in the pandemic, have said they'll wait to get the vaccine "long after everybody who truly needs to get it," but hopefully they still have some antibodies rattling around.
I'll be frank: push come to shove, I would push and/or shove Tom Hanks out of the way to get my parents and friends vaccinated first. But barring being able to do that, I will settle for taking heart in the international treasures who have been vaccinated so far. Here's a running list:
Politics & Public Figures
- President-elect Joe Biden
- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
- Vice President Mike Pence & Second Lady Karen Pence
- Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez
- Queen Elizabeth II
- Prince Philip
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- Danish Queen Margrethe II
- Sen. Mitt Romney
- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Sen. Marco Rubio
- Health & Human Services Secretary Alex Azar
Arts & Entertainment
- Sir Ian McKellen, actor
- Judy Blume, author
- Prue Leith, "The Great British Baking Show"
- Joe Park, "The Bachelorette"
- Lionel Blair, actor
- Joan Collins, actor
- Ken Todd, restaurateur & "Vanderpump Rules"
- Oliver Stone, filmmaker
News & Journalism
- Stephanie Elam, CNN correspondent
- Rupert Murdoch, media mogul
Healthcare
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent
- US Surgeon General Jerome Adams
- Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine
Sports
- Hank Aaron, former baseball player & Hall of Famer
This post will be updated.