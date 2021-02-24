This Reddit Thread About A Woman Asking Her Roommate To Accommodate Her Guest Is Getting No Sympathy From The Internet

A viral post from the subreddit r/AmITheAsshole, which has since made its way to Twitter, has seemingly brought the entire internet together in support of a pseudonymous roommate named "Erica."

Redditor u/LaughPhysical269 posed a question to the subreddit asking if she was the asshole for asking her roommate Erica to adjust her "really rude" behavior toward Josh, the original poster's romantic interest who she's frequently invited over to the shared apartment. In the epic thread, she explains that Josh is annoyed by Erica's cooking (he "hates the smell of curry") and is grossed out by hearing her flatulence and other bodily functions. Josh said their relationship wouldn't work if Erica was there offending him with her presence.

u/LaughPhysical269 decided to confront her roommate about her behavior and received a very angry response from Erica, who told her she wouldn't change her life over some stranger's petty objections over her, especially after he hadn't said "more than two words" to her. "The reason he isn't committing to you," Erica told her, "has nothing to do with me."

Bafflingly, the OP was surprised by this reaction because Erica is normally "calm and polite."

The overall consensus of the community (and subsequently, Twitter), which rallied to Erica's defense, was that the OP was the asshole and Josh was the true villain of the story.

