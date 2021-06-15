Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
'OMG, YOU SEE THAT DUNK?'
·Updated:

Even though his team suffered a tough loss, the Philadelphia big man was quick to appreciate Kawhi Leonard's slam dunk while answering postgame interview questions.

[Via Twitter]

The dunk Embiid was referring to.

[Via YouTube]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'A FAMILIAR PROBLEM'
vice.com

For almost a century, U.S. drivers have performed a ritual that supposedly serves as the lynchpin for road safety efforts. But we have no evidence it works, and a lot of evidence it doesn't.

ON THE HOUSE
curbed.com

The free Park Avenue mansions and Cobble Hill brownstones used to lure the city's top ministers, private-school heads and museum directors.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x