At some point in every adventurous life, you need to pursue something completely trivial with such single-minded focus that it nearly drives you mad. Allow me to explain.
Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker went off script during a report about the weather, and said she was being muzzled by her network, and would be airing her grievances with Project Veritas.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The Action Lab learns the hard way by putting Obsidian — a naturally occurring volcanic glass like material — underneath a hydraulic press.
An inside-the-boom look at where in Chicago people are looking, and what exactly it is that they're looking for.
We aren't starving for quantity, we're drowning in garbage.
Jonathan from the Institute of Human Anatomy reveals what's happening to your skin when you receive tattoo ink.
One fishy scene unlocks the comedy's signature blend of physicality, precision and chemistry.
Fifty years ago, Congress consolidated all of America's passenger train service into one entity: Amtrak. Here are a few facts about the nationwide rail network.
"Science has in many ways helped ease the suffering of this pandemic ― which was more than likely caused by science," Stewart said on Colbert's first in-studio show since the beginning of the pandemic
No one should believe that Omar thinks the United States is identical to the Taliban.
When things go horribly wrong during a stay, the company's secretive safety team jumps in to soothe guests and hosts, help families — and prevent PR disasters.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Even though his team suffered a tough loss, the Philadelphia big man was quick to appreciate Kawhi Leonard's slam dunk while answering a post-match interview.
Delhi government introduced price caps on COVID-19 care at private hospitals, but failed to enforce them. This put the city's residents, already struggling with trauma and loss, under tremendous financial strain.
After conducting a series of tests CAT's pressure washer comes out on top — but it's also the most expensive. For something a bit more affordable, Project Farm recommends you go with WEN.
Each year, hundreds of thousands of workers churn through a vast mechanism that hires and monitors, disciplines and fires. Amid the pandemic, the already strained system lurched.
A dispatch from Dodge City.
The Lock Picking Lawyer doesn't even bat an eyelid trying to pry open this $32 Decdeal fingerprint lock.
"We have to do what it takes to protect our delicate democracy."
John Deere CTO Jahmy Hindman on the technology of precision agriculture, right to repair and dealing with the global chip shortage.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Hydrogen Sulphide is the main culprit that makes our farts turn from odorless to smelly. Vsauce explains what'll happen if there's too much hydrogen sulphide in our everyday flatulence.
The former president and his enablers abused their power to spy on lawmakers. What will Congress do about it?
Since last Father's Day, we've all been through a lot. Treat Dad to something particularly nice this year, and start the summer off right. Homebrew kits, fishing gear, high-end meat, superb sunglasses and more are available all in one place.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
The buy-in for your very own laser cutter with auto-focus is lower than you might think. Etsy awaits!
Even two strong hands couldn't keep the quesadilla in the pan.
The free Park Avenue mansions and Cobble Hill brownstones used to lure the city's top ministers, private-school heads and museum directors.
If you run through lighters like we do, you know how quickly that adds up. This rechargeable electric light is low-cost, well-reviewed and easy to use.
Linus Tech Tips has beef with Apple and thinks the company needs to take their devices, including the new iPad Pro, more seriously by catering to serious professionals' needs.
I do not think it's healthy to find a video game this important to self-esteem.
The best way to honor 250 years of beer-making is beer-drinking.
The NRA is in trouble — they've filed for bankruptcy and are now running away from New York because of Letitia James, the state attorney general who's going after the organization with full force.
Models of the disease have become more complex, but are still only as good as the assumptions at their core and the data that feed them.
In old age, I had to come to terms with the loneliness I'd felt all my life.
Coffee beans are actually the seeds of a particular fruit and the method of extraction dictates the taste.
Gigi Gaskins' anti-vax "gold stars" are just one example of how my hometown has transformed.
Airbnb says events and parties of more than 16 are against the rules — but that's not stopping couples whose plans have been foiled by the pandemic.
A family vacation in the Smoky Mountains was interrupted by an inquisitive bear trying to break into a parked pickup truck. Fortunately the robust truck cover did a good job of protecting the vehicle from the animal's claws.
Whether the drug works remains contested, and the decision to approve it has set off a fierce debate over the ways that commerce and advocacy might influence which drugs reach market.
The G7 summit was stuck in time, between the era of Trump and the future.
You've probably seen this estate in "The Godfather," "The Bodyguard," or Beyonce's "Black Is King" music video. Now go behind the scenes with real estate agent Enes Yilmazer as he tours the 9-bed 15-bath Beverly Hills estate spread over a 3.5 acre lot.
Netflix's new sci-fi film may seem more fiction than science, but according to a sleep doctor from Harvard, that might not actually be the case
From a man who quit his job and hit the road… for years.
"$130K is a lot of money, but to get the same performance from an internal combustion engine, you'd probably have to spend, in the case of Bugatti, $2.5 million, or Ferrari, close to a million."
For years, mystery surrounded the empty ruin, with local legends spoken of secret stairways and underground tunnels; some suggesting the decaying manse had been used during Prohibition as a hideout for Al Capone. But the real mystery of the crumbling mansion was even more remarkable.
The God of Mischief has gone through a lot of changes since making his debut in 2011's "Thor."
Commercial pilot and former Air Force colonel Andrea Themely breaks down US government released UFO footage and unpacks what to look for when you're UFO searching.